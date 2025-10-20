Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, October 20 (game #862).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #863) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BUCKS

DOES

BULLS

DRONES

QUEENS

HORNETS

ADDRESSES

TELEVISIONS

GARAGE DOORS

HANDLES

KINGS

JACKS

SPURS

ACES

TACKLES

WIIS

NYT Connections today (game #863) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Leaders of the pack

Leaders of the pack GREEN: Getting involved

Getting involved BLUE: Basketball sides

Basketball sides PURPLE: Use the zapper

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #863) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PLAYING CARDS

GREEN: TAKES ON

BLUE: N.B.A. TEAMS

PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN CONTROL WITH REMOTES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #863) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #863, are…

YELLOW: PLAYING CARDS ACES, JACKS, KINGS, QUEENS

ACES, JACKS, KINGS, QUEENS GREEN: TAKES ON ADDRESSES, DOES, HANDLES, TACKLES

ADDRESSES, DOES, HANDLES, TACKLES BLUE: N.B.A. TEAMS BUCKS, BULLS, HORNETS, SPURS

BUCKS, BULLS, HORNETS, SPURS PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN CONTROL WITH REMOTES DRONES, GARAGE DOORS, TELEVISIONS, WIIS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I made a pig’s ear of my first group, making multiple mistakes despite having a good idea what we were looking for.

I was sure that BULLS and SPURS were basketball teams, but I was convinced that the KINGS were too. I wasn’t wrong – but they didn’t make the cut. I also added ACES, who are a WNBA team rather than an NBA team.

I got there eventually, but it cost me three mistakes when there were far easier groups I could have focused on – PLAYING CARDS, for example, would have saved me a lot of time by eliminating ACES and KINGS.

It’s all designed to fox us I know, and I’m sure we should all beware of these exploits but I can’t help falling for these traps sometimes.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, October 20, game #862)

YELLOW: AFFLICTION BUGBEAR, COMPLEX, DEMON, HANG-UP

BUGBEAR, COMPLEX, DEMON, HANG-UP GREEN: REPRESENTED BY CONSTELLATIONS BIG BEAR, CENTAUR, HUNTER, LYRE

BIG BEAR, CENTAUR, HUNTER, LYRE BLUE: PERIODIC TABLE SYMBOLS AS, BE, I, K

AS, BE, I, K PURPLE: ____CORN A, CAPRI, POP, UNI