Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #843) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CANYON

HALLWAY

RAPIDS

FLAME

CURRENT

JURY

SLAM

DOOR

TUNNEL

CATARACT

BOOBY

SKEWER

KNOCK

FIRST

ZOOM CALL

WHIRLPOOL

NYT Connections today (game #843) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: White water

White water GREEN: Roasted

Roasted BLUE: Hello… hello

Hello… hello PURPLE: Add an award

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #843) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FAST-MOVING WATER

GREEN: CRITICIZE

BLUE: ECHOEY PLACES

PURPLE: ___ PRIZE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #843) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #843, are…

YELLOW: FAST-MOVING WATER CATARACT, CURRENT, RAPIDS, WHIRLPOOL

CATARACT, CURRENT, RAPIDS, WHIRLPOOL GREEN: CRITICIZE FLAME, KNOCK, SKEWER, SLAM

FLAME, KNOCK, SKEWER, SLAM BLUE: ECHOEY PLACES CANYON, HALLWAY, TUNNEL, ZOOM CALL

CANYON, HALLWAY, TUNNEL, ZOOM CALL PURPLE: ___ PRIZE BOOBY, DOOR, FIRST, JURY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

Every day’s a school day and today I learned that a cataract is not just an eye condition but also a type of waterfall.

This knowledge gap cost me dearly as I tried CANYON, TUNNEL, SKEWER and even BOOBY before crashing out on a yellow. Fortunately I had solved the green CRITICIZE group midway through these guesses, so it wasn’t a complete whitewash, but still a pretty poor showing.

Exactly a year ago there was an identical FAST-MOVING WATER group, but back then the tiles were CASCADE, CURRENT, RAPID and WAVE. They obviously decided it wasn’t hard enough!

Anyway, kudos to everyone who got today’s round, as the blue and purple groups were also very tricksy – are HALLWAYs and ZOOM CALLs really known for being ECHOEY PLACES?

