Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

NYT Connections today (game #842) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WOOD

THEREFORE

WOODY

GUTHRIE

WOODSTOCK

CLASSICS

CHUCK

STIFF

COULD

WOODEN

CREATE

FOGHORN

AWKWARD

WOODCHUCK

SCROOGE

STILTED

NYT Connections today (game #842) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Cumbersome behavior

Cumbersome behavior GREEN: Get your chops round this wordplay

Get your chops round this wordplay BLUE: Feathered characters

Feathered characters PURPLE: Sounds like a numeral

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #842) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: UNNATURAL, AS MANNERISMS

GREEN: WORDS IN A FAMOUS TONGUE TWISTER

BLUE: CARTOON BIRDS

PURPLE: ENDING WITH NUMBER HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #842) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #842, are…

YELLOW: UNNATURAL, AS MANNERISMS AWKWARD, STIFF, STILTED, WOODEN

AWKWARD, STIFF, STILTED, WOODEN GREEN: WORDS IN A FAMOUS TONGUE TWISTER CHUCK, COULD, WOOD, WOODCHUCK

CHUCK, COULD, WOOD, WOODCHUCK BLUE: CARTOON BIRDS FOGHORN, SCROOGE, WOODSTOCK, WOODY

FOGHORN, SCROOGE, WOODSTOCK, WOODY PURPLE: ENDING WITH NUMBER HOMOPHONES CLASSICS, CREATE, GUTHRIE, THEREFORE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

We had something of a wood special today. All that was missing was the actor Edward Woodward, the word "would" and the golfer Tiger Woods.

Although I appreciate the nod to folk legend WOODY GUTHRIE, I managed to successfully avoid the numerous traps, although I did suspect that WOOD, COULD, WOOD and WOODCHUCK was some kind of trick rather than the four WORDS IN A FAMOUS TONGUE TWISTER.

This is the third one of these I can remember featuring in Connections over the years – most recently we had “rubber baby buggy bumper”. At least I was familiar with this one.

I’m disappointed that I missed ENDING WITH NUMBER HOMOPHONES, but couldn’t resist putting CARTOON BIRDS together.

