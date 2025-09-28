Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, September 28 (game #840).

NYT Connections today (game #841) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FLAPPER

PUNK

HOTEL

STAIRWAY

BOHEMIAN

FLOAT

HANDLE

HIPSTER

BOXER

FOOL

CHAIN

TRICK

BABA

BRIEF

PRANK

THONG

NYT Connections today (game #841) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Types of undergarment

Types of undergarment GREEN: Practical jokes

Practical jokes BLUE: Bits of a WC

Bits of a WC PURPLE: Think: Classic rock

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #841) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF UNDERWEAR

GREEN: PLAY A JOKE ON

BLUE: PARTS OF A TOILET TANK

PURPLE: FIRST WORDS IN '70S ROCK SONG TITLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #841) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #841, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF UNDERWEAR BOXER, BRIEF, HIPSTER, THONG

BOXER, BRIEF, HIPSTER, THONG GREEN: PLAY A JOKE ON FOOL, PRANK, PUNK, TRICK

FOOL, PRANK, PUNK, TRICK BLUE: PARTS OF A TOILET TANK CHAIN, FLAPPER, FLOAT, HANDLE

CHAIN, FLAPPER, FLOAT, HANDLE PURPLE: FIRST WORDS IN '70S ROCK SONG TITLES BABA, BOHEMIAN, HOTEL, STAIRWAY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I’m always surprised when I get every other group before the easiest/yellow foursome, especially when it’s something that I should have seen immediately.

Instead the word PUNK jumped out and memories of Ashton Kutcher’s early-2000s TV show Punk’d, something which automatically led me to FOOL, PRANK and TRICK.

It was a similar story with BOHEMIAN and STAIRWAY, which I was instantly convinced had to be connected, making up four staples of any classic rock playlist – Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, Baba O’Riley by The Who, Hotel California by Eagles, and Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin.

