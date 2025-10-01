Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, October 1 (game #843).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #844) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STAY

UP

SET

FLOW

DOWN

PUT

JUST

RIGHT

DUE

LEFT

COME

BRAVE

PLACED

HEEL

FROZEN

FAIR

NYT Connections today (game #844) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Canine intructions

Canine intructions GREEN: Warrented

Warrented BLUE: In position

In position PURPLE: Cartoon hits

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #844) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DOG COMMANDS

GREEN: DESERVED

BLUE: SITUATED

PURPLE: BEST ANIMATED FEATURE OSCAR WINNERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #844) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #844, are…

YELLOW: DOG COMMANDS COME, DOWN, HEEL, STAY

COME, DOWN, HEEL, STAY GREEN: DESERVED DUE, FAIR, JUST, RIGHT

DUE, FAIR, JUST, RIGHT BLUE: SITUATED LEFT, PLACED, PUT, SET

LEFT, PLACED, PUT, SET PURPLE: BEST ANIMATED FEATURE OSCAR WINNERS BRAVE, FLOW, FROZEN, UP

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

After crashing out yesterday I needed a good round to rebuild my confidence and although I made a far-from-faultless attempt at today’s four groups I can take some pride from actually completing it and getting the purple group early.

My mistakes came after getting the yellow and green groups and getting hooked into thinking that FROZEN and SET belonged in a group that was about being locked in place. With PLACED and LEFT giving me “one away” I tried again before moving on.

Eventually I saw the error of my ways and saw the connection between FROZEN, UP and BRAVE and took a chance with FLOW. The streak rebuild begins.

