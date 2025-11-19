Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, November 19 (game #892).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #893) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ARTY

KISS

ENAMEL

ESSAY

CROWN

DECAY

BRUSH

PASTE

ANY

SKIM

PLASTER

PULP

STICK

STROKE

ROOT

FIX

NYT Connections today (game #893) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Attach one to another

Attach one to another GREEN: Lightly touch

Lightly touch BLUE: Dental elements

Dental elements PURPLE: Several characters in one

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #893) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ADHERE

GREEN: GRAZE

BLUE: PARTS OF A TOOTH

PURPLE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE TWO LETTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #893) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #893, are…

YELLOW: ADHERE FIX, PASTE, PLASTER, STICK

FIX, PASTE, PLASTER, STICK GREEN: GRAZE BRUSH, KISS, SKIM, STROKE

BRUSH, KISS, SKIM, STROKE BLUE: PARTS OF A TOOTH CROWN, ENAMEL, PULP, ROOT

CROWN, ENAMEL, PULP, ROOT PURPLE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE TWO LETTERS ANY, ARTY, DECAY, ESSAY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

There were lots of old bands hiding among today’s tiles. PULP and KISS jumped out, but adding or taking away letters there was also Rush, Strokes, Roots and Fixx. But it wasn’t this that led me to making two unnecessary errors.

Seeing CROWN and ROOT I was convinced that I needed to gather a group that was about dentistry rather than the far more obvious PARTS OF A TOOTH, so I wasted several mistakes adding DECAY and then BRUSH, before finally seeing sense.

If I'd have spoken the remaining tiles out loud I may have solved the purple/hardest group – kudos to those that did. However, instead I labored over ADHERE and memories of a past job sticking up concert posters around London (I wasn’t fast enough to last long).

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, November 19, game #892)

YELLOW: STOCKY HUSKY, SOLID, SQUAT, THICK

HUSKY, SOLID, SQUAT, THICK GREEN: STEER DIRECT, GUIDE, LEAD, SHEPHERD

DIRECT, GUIDE, LEAD, SHEPHERD BLUE: SECOND WORDS IN POE STORIES, AFTER "THE" CASK, FALL, MASQUE, PIT

CASK, FALL, MASQUE, PIT PURPLE: ORGAN PLUS A LETTER COLONY, HEARTH, LUNGE, SKINK