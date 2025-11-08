Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, November 8 (game #881).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #882) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NOODLE

MIRROR

CRONUT

MUSE

COMPACT

CRANIUM

REFLECT

TWEEZERS

PUFNSTUF

DENSE

BRUSH

TIGHT

DELIBERATE

LUNAR

THICK

NAIL FILE

NYT Connections today (game #882) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Keep yourself tidy

Keep yourself tidy GREEN: Jammed in

Jammed in BLUE: Think about it

Think about it PURPLE: Words that sound avarian

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #882) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PERSONAL GROOMING ITEMS

GREEN: PACKED

BLUE: PONDER

PURPLE: STARTING WITH BIRD HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #882) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #882, are…

YELLOW: PERSONAL GROOMING ITEMS BRUSH, MIRROR, NAIL FILE, TWEEZERS

BRUSH, MIRROR, NAIL FILE, TWEEZERS GREEN: PACKED COMPACT, DENSE, THICK, TIGHT

COMPACT, DENSE, THICK, TIGHT BLUE: PONDER DELIBERATE, MUSE, NOODLE, REFLECT

DELIBERATE, MUSE, NOODLE, REFLECT PURPLE: STARTING WITH BIRD HOMOPHONES CRANIUM, CRONUT, LUNAR, PUFNSTUF

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

If we put aside the purple group – I had to Google 'loon' after the game to make sure – then this was a pretty straightforward round.

Having said that, I still managed to find a way to make a mistake and included COMPACT instead of MIRROR among my PERSONAL GROOMING ITEMS. I doubt I was alone in doing this, but I felt irked afterwards that i hadn’t achieved a clean run.

It’s also a surprise to me that I didn’t get PONDER a little more quickly considering the large percentage of my life that I spend in that particular state attempting to solve this very game.

