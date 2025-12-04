Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, December 4 (game #907).

NYT Connections today (game #908) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SORRY

TOUGH

DEAL

BABY

SWEET

STICKY

PILLOW

STORY

MASTERMIND

SMALL

DELICATE

OPERATION

COMPLEX

STATUS

MOUSE TRAP

SITUATION

NYT Connections today (game #908) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Difficult situations

Difficult situations GREEN: How it goes

How it goes BLUE: Pre computer age family fun

Pre computer age family fun PURPLE: Add a chatty word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #908) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TRICKY

GREEN: STATE OF AFFAIRS

BLUE: CLASSIC BOARD GAMES

PURPLE: ____TALK

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #908) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #908, are…

YELLOW: TRICKY COMPLEX, DELICATE, STICKY, TOUGH

COMPLEX, DELICATE, STICKY, TOUGH GREEN: STATE OF AFFAIRS DEAL, SITUATION, STATUS, STORY

DEAL, SITUATION, STATUS, STORY BLUE: CLASSIC BOARD GAMES MASTERMIND, MOUSE TRAP, OPERATION, SORRY

MASTERMIND, MOUSE TRAP, OPERATION, SORRY PURPLE: ____TALK BABY, PILLOW, SMALL, SWEET

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

SWEET and STICKY aside there were no real crossovers today, although I did think that the theme of the yellow group was different types of situations rather than TRICKY.

Strictly speaking, MASTERMIND is not a classic board game because it doesn’t come with a board – although it is a member of the same pre-video game heritage.

If you’ve never played it, it’s highly recommended; it’s a color-code-breaking game and instead of a board and counters it comes with dozens of tiny black and white pins that you will inevitably lose slowly over time. At least that’s what happened to our set, which eventually included a few homemade pegs alongside the ones it came with.

Anyway, I digress. I was also thrilled to get the purple group today , although I think it’s clear I’d prefer to engage in classic board game chat than BABY, PILLOW, SMALL, or SWEET talk.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, December 4, game #907)

YELLOW: CUDDLE DRAW CLOSE, HOLD TIGHT, NUZZLE, SPOON

DRAW CLOSE, HOLD TIGHT, NUZZLE, SPOON GREEN: IMBIBE GUZZLE, KNOCK BACK, POUND DOWN, SWILL

GUZZLE, KNOCK BACK, POUND DOWN, SWILL BLUE: THINGS YOU ASSEMBLE IKEA FURNITURE, LEGO SET, MODEL, PUZZLE

IKEA FURNITURE, LEGO SET, MODEL, PUZZLE PURPLE: SNOUTS BEAK, MUZZLE, PROBOSCIS, ROSTRUM