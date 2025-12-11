Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, December 11 (game #914).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #915) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HOUSE

CLOCK

EAR

FLAP

BULB

WAVE

HEAD

YEAR

FOOT

STORE

BLOW

SPEAR

HOLD

SWAY

ZODIAC

KEEP

NYT Connections today (game #915) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Boxed in

Boxed in GREEN: Free and breezy

Free and breezy BLUE: Produce measuring

Produce measuring PURPLE: By the dozen

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #915) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONTAIN

GREEN: MOVE IN THE WIND

BLUE: VEGETABLE UNITS

PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE DIVIDED INTO TWELVE SEGMENTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #915) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #915, are…

YELLOW: CONTAIN HOLD, HOUSE, KEEP, STORE

HOLD, HOUSE, KEEP, STORE GREEN: MOVE IN THE WIND BLOW, FLAP, SWAY, WAVE

BLOW, FLAP, SWAY, WAVE BLUE: VEGETABLE UNITS BULB, EAR, HEAD, SPEAR

BULB, EAR, HEAD, SPEAR PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE DIVIDED INTO TWELVE SEGMENTS CLOCK, FOOT, YEAR, ZODIAC

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I put VEGETABLE UNITS and THINGS THAT ARE DIVIDED INTO TWELVE SEGMENTS on the back burner while I solved the easier groups.

I was fairly sure I was on the right track, but was suffering from a crisis of confidence. CLOCK, YEAR and ZODIAC all seemed to be linked by the number 12 but I was uncertain about FOOT – only remembering afterwards that 12 inches make up a foot. D'oh!

My hesitation over VEGETABLE UNITS was BULB. I knew EAR, HEAD and SPEAR were connected to corn, lettuce and asparagus, but it wasn’t until the game was over that I finally remembered that we buy garlic in bulbs. Or, if you’re lazy like me, frozen and pre-chopped.

