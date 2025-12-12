Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, December 12 (game #915).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below.

NYT Connections today (game #916) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HERCULE

POIROT

AJA

GAUCHO

PALAZZO

PIAZZA

ARE

APOSTLE

STRAWBERRY

DEPOT

CULOTTE

GOODEN

HER

SEAVER

MORTGAGE

HAREM

NYT Connections today (game #916) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Big trousers

Big trousers GREEN: A sound is missing

A sound is missing BLUE: Local MLB stars

Local MLB stars PURPLE: A letter is missing

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #916) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WIDE-LEGGED PANT STYLES

GREEN: SILENT "T"

BLUE: NEW YORK METS LEGENDS

PURPLE: GREEK MYTHOLOGICAL FIGURES MINUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #916) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #916, are…

YELLOW: WIDE-LEGGED PANT STYLES CULOTTE, GAUCHO, HAREM, PALAZZO

CULOTTE, GAUCHO, HAREM, PALAZZO GREEN: SILENT "T" APOSTLE, DEPOT, MORTGAGE, POIROT

APOSTLE, DEPOT, MORTGAGE, POIROT BLUE: NEW YORK METS LEGENDS GOODEN, PIAZZA, SEAVER, STRAWBERRY

GOODEN, PIAZZA, SEAVER, STRAWBERRY PURPLE: GREEK MYTHOLOGICAL FIGURES MINUS A LETTER AJA, ARE, HER, HERCULE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

My game today was a Connections miracle and the result of sheer guesswork and random luck rather than any knowledge, which is why I’m classifying it as hard.

Clueless about any groups and resisting the temptation to join HERCULE and POIROT I linked CULOTTE, PIAZZA, GAUCHO and PALAZZO because I thought they might all be words for meeting place or town square. But when i got one away I saw the link and swapped out PIAZZA for HAREM; that said, PIZZA pants sounds like it should be a thing too.

I arrived at SILENT “T” by sounding out the remaining 12 tiles, but the GREEK MYTHOLOGICAL FIGURES MINUS A LETTER was only solved because of the similarity of AJA, ARE, and HER. I only added HERCULE because it began with the same letters as another one of the tiles. They all count!

