SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #912) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DOROTHY GALE

CLOWNFISH

TOUCAN

PRIDE

LEPRECHAUN

HONEYBEE

WONDER

TIGER

COUNT

ZEBRA

FOREHEAD

FACTOR

FIEVEL

CONSIDER

UNICORN

INCLUDE

NYT Connections today (game #912) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Give it some thought

Give it some thought GREEN: Patterned beasts

Patterned beasts BLUE: Linked by a colourful prism

Linked by a colourful prism PURPLE: Sound like numerals

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #912) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BEAR IN MIND

GREEN: STRIPED ANIMALS

BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH RAINBOWS

PURPLE: BEGINNING WITH NUMBER HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #912) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #912, are…

YELLOW: BEAR IN MIND CONSIDER, COUNT, FACTOR, INCLUDE

CONSIDER, COUNT, FACTOR, INCLUDE GREEN: STRIPED ANIMALS CLOWNFISH, HONEYBEE, TIGER, ZEBRA

CLOWNFISH, HONEYBEE, TIGER, ZEBRA BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH RAINBOWS DOROTHY GALE, LEPRECHAUN, PRIDE, UNICORN

DOROTHY GALE, LEPRECHAUN, PRIDE, UNICORN PURPLE: BEGINNING WITH NUMBER HOMOPHONES FIEVEL, FOREHEAD, TOUCAN, WONDER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Knowing the surname of the lead character from Wizard of Oz was the small piece of general knowledge that helped me get started today – although I did hesitate over LEPRECHAUN, as I associate them with four leaf clovers and the color green more than rainbows.

I thought what became STRIPED ANIMALS might have something to do with Pixar films, but I wasn’t certain so left it and managed to correctly guess BEAR IN MIND.

Speaking the remaining tiles out loud helped me to solve the purple group BEGINNING WITH NUMBER HOMOPHONES – something you can only do if you are playing Connections at home rather than on a train or in the office when you’re supposed to be working.

