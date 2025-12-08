Kick off the Holiday season with Battlefield 6’s next major update, adding a snow-covered Ice Lock variant of the Empire State map
Alongside updates to Redsec and more
- Update 1.1.3.0 arrives December 9
- The Winter Offensive adds a snow variant for the Empire State map
- Changes to UI, soldier clarity, and a themed event mode are imminent
As Battlefield 6 rounds out its 2025 planned content roadmap, the Winter Offensive drops a whole host of new updates on December 9.
EA has detailed the Winter Offensive update in a detailed blog post, revealing the changes that'll arrive later this week. There's set to be a snow-covered variant of the Empire State map, a new Time-Limited Multiplayer and Gauntlet Mode, and even a new melee weapon.
Battlefield: Redsec also gets some minor updates, like changes to the redeploy beacon, and some bug fixes related to the mode's second life mechanic.
The Ice Climbing Axe will be added as a new melee weapon as part of a bonus Battle Pass track. This Winter Offensive path will allow players to unlock event boosters, XP boosts, and 11 tiers of additional rewards.
As per the Battlefield 6 roadmap, the Winter Offensive is the last major update planned for 2025. Given the huge sales success of Battlefield 6, however, there's likely plenty more for players to enjoy next year.
Battlefield 6 is now available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. Battlefield: Redsec is a free-to-play battle royale mode, with shared progression with the main game.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.