Update 1.1.3.0 arrives December 9

The Winter Offensive adds a snow variant for the Empire State map

Changes to UI, soldier clarity, and a themed event mode are imminent

As Battlefield 6 rounds out its 2025 planned content roadmap, the Winter Offensive drops a whole host of new updates on December 9.

EA has detailed the Winter Offensive update in a detailed blog post, revealing the changes that'll arrive later this week. There's set to be a snow-covered variant of the Empire State map, a new Time-Limited Multiplayer and Gauntlet Mode, and even a new melee weapon.

Battlefield: Redsec also gets some minor updates, like changes to the redeploy beacon, and some bug fixes related to the mode's second life mechanic.

The Ice Climbing Axe will be added as a new melee weapon as part of a bonus Battle Pass track. This Winter Offensive path will allow players to unlock event boosters, XP boosts, and 11 tiers of additional rewards.

As per the Battlefield 6 roadmap, the Winter Offensive is the last major update planned for 2025. Given the huge sales success of Battlefield 6, however, there's likely plenty more for players to enjoy next year.

Battlefield 6 is now available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. Battlefield: Redsec is a free-to-play battle royale mode, with shared progression with the main game.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.