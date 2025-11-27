The Battlefield 6 Season 1 Free Trial is now live until December 2

The free-to-play period offers three playlists to experience across three maps

The free trial arrives as the game continues to perform well on PC

As Battlefield 6 continues to boast an impressive player count, EA has released the game's first post-launch free trial.

The Season 1 Free Trial is available now and will run through to December 2 at 4AM PT / 7AM ET / 12PM UK time, ahead of the game's Winter Offensive update on December 9.

New players can expect three playlists, including a casual multiplayer experience: Initiation Breakthrough, Close Quarters Battle, and All-Out Warfare.

Initiation Breakthrough welcomes newcomers with a 48-player match experience against real people and bots. Close Quarters Battle offers quicker matches with Team Deathmatch and Sabotage modes, while All-Out Warfare features Conquest, Escalation, and Breakthrough modes in large-scale maps.

These playlists and their respective modes can all be played across three maps, including Siege of Cairo and the most recently released maps, Eastwood and Blackwell Fields.

To access the Free Trial, players need to download the free-to-play Battlefield: REDSEC experience on their preferred gaming platform.

For those who have already played REDSEC, Battlefield 6's free-to-play, battle royale mode, all progress, including Career Rank, Hardware Unlocks and Levels, Customization items, and more, carries over to this Free Trial, which will also carry over to the full version of the game when purchased.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We are extremely proud of what our amazing teams at Battlefield Studios have accomplished and tremendously excited about the community's passion as we continue to build Battlefield for and with our fans," Byron Beede, general manager of Battlefield, said in a statement.

"Today’s launch of a free trial for Battlefield 6 is the perfect opportunity for new players to have the All Out Warfare experience that millions of players around the world are raving about."

The free trial arrives in the middle of Battlefield 6's ongoing success across multiple platforms, including Steam, which is sitting at a steady 215,000 daily players since its all-time peak of 747,440 players last month (via SteamDB).

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 continues to struggle against EA's best-selling first-person shooter of 2025, which has yet to break the 100,000 player count on Steam.

The latest CoD game is also available on Game Pass, so we can't know for sure how well the game is performing overall on PC.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.