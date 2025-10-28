Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now free-to-play for a limited time

The free trial is now live and will run until November 3

The announcement comes just after the reveal of Battlefield 6's REDSEC mode

While we wait for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Activision has announced that Black Ops 6 is now free-to-play for a limited time.

In a social media post on October 27, it was confirmed that the next Black Ops 6 free trial will be available for a short period ahead of the launch of the next Call of Duty title on November 14.

Starting today (October 28) through to November 3, Black Ops 6's Multiplayer and Zombies modes will be available to play for free, at no extra cost.

During this period, players will have access to the ongoing Halloween-themed event: The Haunting, where they can experience the new Rig map and Boo-Town variant map, as well as Slasher Deathmatch and Haunted Havoc modes.

In Multiplayer, 40+ maps, like Gravity and Mothball, and more than 10 modes will be available to play. Meanwhile, Zombies will offer six maps (Directed Mode), including Liberty Falls, Terminus, The Tomb, Citadelle Des Morts, Shattered Veil, and Reckoning.

Grab your squad. We’ve got Black Ops 6 💥Get access to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies for free starting tomorrow 🎮 pic.twitter.com/xTZv7VQlnPOctober 27, 2025

It could be a coincidence, but the free-to-play offering arrives just as EA drops Battlefield 6's free battle royale mode, Battlefield REDSEC, along with Season 1.

If you're looking to join in on the fun, here's our guide on how and where to download the Battlefield 6 REDSEC battle royale mode.

For our live coverage, including our first impressions on the battle royale, be sure to check out our Battlefield 6 REDSEC and Season One live blog.

