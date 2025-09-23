Ananta looks like the free Grand Theft Auto 6 alternative we've all been waiting for
It shines in seven minutes of new footage
- A bombastic new Ananta gameplay trailer has been released
- It looks like a cross between Grand Theft Auto 6 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The game will launch as a free-to-play title on PS5, PC, and mobile
Publisher NetEase Games has released a lengthy new trailer for the upcoming free game Ananta. It shows off its giant open-world, lots of bombastic melee combat, loads of shooting, a few car chases, some kind of walking toilet creature, and pretty much everything else you could possibly want from a video game.
Seriously, there's so much crammed into this new seven-minute-long gameplay reel that it's hard to know where to begin.
Set in the futuristic Nova City, I suppose Ananta would be best described as Grand Theft Auto 6 meets Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from what I've seen so far.
You play as the captain of a special task force on some kind of quest to save the world with an eccentric team of playable characters.
Combat seems to be a big focus, with allies wielding guns and rocket launchers for ranged confrontations or relying on Yakuza-style improvised melee combat up close.
I spotted loads of different traversal methods, including speedy cars, slick wingsuits, and gooey web slinging that would put Peter Parker to shame. Social media appears to play a significant role in the universe, too, with plenty of characters seen taking selfies and scrolling their phones.
Ananta also looks absolutely stunning with its beautifully clean anime art style and open urban vistas. This seems particularly impressive given the fact that the game is not only coming to PlayStation 5 and PC, but also to mobile phones. There's no official release date yet, but I'm definitely excited to see more.
