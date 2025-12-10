PlayStation's end-of-year summary is here and can be viewed now

The Wrap-Up gives key stats on games played, trophies earned, and more

It also includes details on hardware and accessories used

PlayStation's 2025 Wrap-Up is here - if you can get it to load now - and it's a pretty cool smattering of details, info, and data that PS users get every year.

I'm always eager to see this flash presentation of my year in PlayStation, particularly so given it's my main platform, and I try and play, well, everything I can on my PS5 Pro.

Anyway, this year goes way beyond just giving you gaming stats, trophy data, and the time spent in each game you played on PS5 and PS4.

This year, Sony even shows you - satisfyingly, I think - which color of DualSense you used the most, and some data about PlayStation Portal usage (only if you have one, presumably).

The Wrap-Up can now show you how many different games you played on your Portal, how many sessions you had, and how many hours overall - neat!

We knew that Sony had and was interested in using this kind of info when we spoke to Takuro Fushimi, Senior Manager, Product Management at Sony, about the big Portal update last month, but it's still fascinating to see one's own info in the light of day.

I'm a huge fan of this beyond the Portal stuff, too; however, as my Wrap-Up will now even tell me what DualSense colorway I used most!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As you can see from above, it was Midnight Black this year, and that's likely because when I received it as a gift last Christmas, I teamed it with some KontrolFreek grips of the same color to create the perfect, color-coordinated pad that's stuck to me like glue.

I'd love to get a breakdown of this in a league table - although that could add a bit of shame with the ones I barely use, or don't use at all.

What kind of data did you get? Which was your most-used DualSense color? Let me know in the comments.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.