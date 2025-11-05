PlayStation Portal senior manager says cloud streaming on the handheld has already proved very popular in its beta phase with PS Plus Premium subscribers – '7 out of 10 premium portal owners are already streaming as we speak'

Cloud streaming will be available on PlayStation Portal for all PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers this week

Takuro Fushimi, Senior Manager, Product Management, says the feature was popular in beta testing

He adds, "Seven out of 10 Premium Portal owners are already streaming"

The PlayStation Portal's cloud streaming feature is leaving beta, and it's already proved to be a popular option among its PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber testers.

That's according to Takuro Fushimi, Senior Manager, Product Management, who spoke with TechRadar Gaming and shed some light on the PS Portal's latest update, which will introduce cloud streaming for all PlayStation Plus Premium members, along with a host of new enhancements.

"I can tell you that one in five PS portal owners have already tried cloud game streaming, the beta version already for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, especially, [the] adoption rate is a much higher," Fushimi shared.

"Seven out of 10 Premium Portal owners are already streaming as we speak now."

Cloud streaming will allow PlayStation Plus Premium members to stream select digital PS5 games from their own libary, including titles like Astro Bot, Borderlands 4, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Fortnite, Ghost of Yōtei, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Resident Evil 4.

Members will also be able to play compatible games from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, like Cyberpunk 2077, God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and more.

For now, this feature is only available for Premium members, and when asked if it will be made available to more PS Plus tiers, like Essential and Extra, in the future, Fushimi couldn't confirm.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Unfortunately, I can't speak about any comment about how we're going to tier the upcoming structures and stuff like that, but that's sort of how the engagement is on the port currently," he said.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.