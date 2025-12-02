A new Genshin Impact DualSense Wireless controller has been announced

Preorders for the limited edition controller go live on December 11 for $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99

It's expected to ship in Asia on January 21, 2026, and the rest of the world on February 25, 2026

Sony has announced a new DualSense Wireless controller that will go on sale next week, and it's inspired by one of the most popular free-to-play games.

Starting December 11, preorders for the Genshin Impact DualSense will go live at PlayStation Direct and select retailers in limited quantities for $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99 / ¥12,480.

The PS5 controller will launch on January 21, 2026, in select markets across Asia, including Japan, and will be released later on February 25, 2026, in North America, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

The DualSense's reveal comes ahead of the launch of Genshin Impact's next major update, Version Luna III, on December 3.

Featuring a white, gold, and green color palette, the controller is adorned with arcane glyphs from Genshin Impact, including emblems of the game's dual protagonists and Traveler Twins, Aether and Lumine, and their companion guide, Paimon.

Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense Controller | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

"We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to present the DualSense Wireless Controller – Genshin Impact Limited Edition to our players and fans around the world," said Wenyi Jin, president of global publishing and operations at HoYoverse, in the PlayStation Blog post.

"The controller features iconic design elements inspired by Genshin Impact’s beloved Traveler Twins and Paimon, celebrating years of adventure and companionship in Teyvat, alongside our cherished memories with the community. We hope that Travelers will enjoy the company of the controller and continue to expand their adventure in Genshin Impact!"

