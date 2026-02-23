Rhythm games are some of the most fun you can have in the wider gaming landscape, period.

I've always been a fan of the genre, spending countless hours in my teenage years throwing a guitar controller over my shoulder for some Guitar Hero or Rock Band sessions after school.

You don't really get rhythm games that rely on dedicated peripherals anymore, largely owing to a decline in interest throughout the 2010s, and a bid to cut down on plastic waste. A couple years back, though, PDP threw its hat back into the ring with the Riffmaster; an excellent guitar controller that's compatible with Fortnite Festival and Rock Band 4.

If you're keen to rekindle your love for rock and metal-focused rhythm games, now is a great time to do so. The PDP Riffmaster has dropped to $99.99 (was $149.99) at a number of retailers including PlayStation Direct and Amazon. I'll list all the best rates below, which largely match the peripheral's best-ever price from last year.

As TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor and a passionate gamer in general, rhythm games are among my favorites. I've played everything from Guitar Hero and Rock Band to stone cold classics like Elite Beat Agents, Vib-Ribbon, and the Project Diva series. PDP surprised me with the release of the RIffmaster a few years back, but I'm glad there's at least one manufacturer out there creating bespoke controllers for Fortnite Festival and Rock Band 4.

The best PDP Riffmaster deals right now

If you played Guitar Hero or Rock Band back in the day, then you know what to expect with the PDP Riffmaster. It features five color-coded fret buttons and a strum bar for inputs, as well as a whammy bar to distort long notes and increase your score.

The fretboard is also detachable, meaning the controller is easy to store away when not in use, or when you're looking to take it over to a friend's house. This is an officially-licensed PlayStation product, too, so don't expect it to fall apart out of the box.

