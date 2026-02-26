Neverness to Everness finally has a release date

The PS5 console exclusive game will come out on April 29, 2026

It's an anime RPG with a huge open-world city and plenty of minigames

Developer Hotta Studio has finally announced a release date for the highly-anticipated free-to-play open-world anime role-playing game (RPG) Neverness to Everness.

Revealed in a post to the game's official X account, it will officially release on April 29, 2026, for PlayStation 5, PC, Android and iOS. Given the lack of an Xbox version, the title will be a PS5 console exclusive at launch.

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

All versions of Neverness to Everness will support cross-platform progression, which is good news if, like me, you enjoy the ability to dip back into your favorite games on the go via your phone.

The game is currently up for pre-registration, with a number of milestone rewards available depending on the number of players that sign up across the globe via Google Play or the App Store.

More than 25 million have done so already, unlocking some basic goodies, but another 5 million pre-registrations will give all launch players access to the valuable A-Class character Haniel.

Neverness to Everness was announced back in July 2024, billed as a "supernatural urban open-world RPG". Developer Hotta Studio emphasized its use of Unreal Engine 5 and cutting-edge graphics technology like ray tracing.

Like the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, it offers an open world city, multiple playable characters, and plenty of driving with deep vehicle customization. Other features include a deluge of mini-games including fishing, delivery challenges, and more.

