A new Overwatch game has just been revealed, but I wouldn't be surprised if you missed it
It's in the works for Android and iOS
- Blizzard Entertainment has announced a new Overwatch game
- Overwatch Rush is a top-down hero shooter for mobile platforms
- It's currently in development and there's no word of a release date yet
Blizzard Entertainment has suddenly unveiled a new top-down hero shooter set in the Overwatch universe.
Titled Overwatch Rush, it's currently in the "early stages of development" and is being built exclusively for Android and iOS devices. It's intended to offer bite-size action with short competitive matches that see players duke it out as some of the series' most iconic characters.
Early gameplay footage suggests that existing heroes like Tracer, Soldier 76, Mercy, Reinhart, Reaper, Lucio, and more will all be featured with similar skills to their Overwatch counterparts.
The game is being developed by a group of developers that is entirely separate from the main Overwatch team within Blizzard, so it will not impact the development of the main game.
The game will be a free-to-play experience with optional in-game purchases. Blizzard has also confirmed that it currently does not support any mobile controllers, though this may be added later in development.
There is currently no official word on a release date, but you can expect updates in the game's official Discord server in the lead up to release.
The announcement of this project follows the recent rebranding of Overwatch 2 to Overwatch and a renewed focus on long-term live-service support.
