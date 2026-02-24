Blizzard Entertainment has announced a new Overwatch game

Overwatch Rush is a top-down hero shooter for mobile platforms

It's currently in development and there's no word of a release date yet

Blizzard Entertainment has suddenly unveiled a new top-down hero shooter set in the Overwatch universe.

Titled Overwatch Rush, it's currently in the "early stages of development" and is being built exclusively for Android and iOS devices. It's intended to offer bite-size action with short competitive matches that see players duke it out as some of the series' most iconic characters.

Early gameplay footage suggests that existing heroes like Tracer, Soldier 76, Mercy, Reinhart, Reaper, Lucio, and more will all be featured with similar skills to their Overwatch counterparts.

The game is being developed by a group of developers that is entirely separate from the main Overwatch team within Blizzard, so it will not impact the development of the main game.

Overwatch Rush | Early Development Gameplay Preview - YouTube Watch On

The game will be a free-to-play experience with optional in-game purchases. Blizzard has also confirmed that it currently does not support any mobile controllers, though this may be added later in development.

There is currently no official word on a release date, but you can expect updates in the game's official Discord server in the lead up to release.

The announcement of this project follows the recent rebranding of Overwatch 2 to Overwatch and a renewed focus on long-term live-service support.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.