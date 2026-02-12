A new Warlock class has been added to Diablo 2: Resurrected

The class is the first new playable class in over 25 years and is available now as part of the Reign of the Warlock update

Blizzard has also confirmed that the class will be coming to Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal this year

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Diablo franchise, Blizzard has added the Warlock class to Diablo 2: Resurrected, and announced that it will also be coming to Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal this year.

During the Diablo 30th Anniversary Spotlight, Blizzard shadow dropped Reign of the Warlock, a major content update for Diablo 2: Resurrected, which also introduced the game's first new playable class in over 25 years: Warlock.

"The Warlock is a mysterious, dark scholar who’s spent years studying their taboo craft in the shadows, but no longer. Wield their awesome power to bind demons and wreak havoc upon your foes," Blizzard said.

"Reign of the Warlock brings fresh new Terror Zones, fearsome Colossal Ancients to conquer, alongside player requested quality-of-life changes, and more. Use this powerful new class to carve through the demon hordes, using your dark arts to dominate your foes."

The Warlock is also arriving as a cross-franchise class and will be added to Diablo Immortal in Summer 2026, alongside the game's new chapter, Andariel Rises, which introduces a slate of new campaign updates throughout the year.

Diablo 4's upcoming expansion, Lord of Hatred, which launches April 28, will also receive the Warlock class, as well as Paladin, new endgame systems, the region of Skovos, and more.

According to Blizzardm this Spotlight marks the beginning of a milestone year for the Diablo franchise, "with new major releases and updates leading up to BlizzCon 2026 in September."

Diablo 4 game director Brent Gibson even teased the upcoming event, saying to his colleague in a fake ending for the video, "Are we good? Are we clear? Oh my God, they’re going to freak out at BlizzCon when we announce-" before it cuts out.

Elsewhere, Overwatch 2 has officially dropped the "2" and has reverted to simply "Overwatch" as the game's very first year-long narrative, The Reign of Talon, officially kicked off this week.

The new era of Overwatch begins with Season 1 and will span 2026 through to Season 6, after which a new story and Season 1 will then launch in 2027. 10 new heroes will launch during this time, and the first five are already available.

