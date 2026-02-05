The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2026

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition launches on Switch digitally on February 24 and physically on April 28

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle arrives on the Switch 2 on May 12

Three of Bethesda's biggest games, including The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, are all coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this year.

Announced as part of the Nintendo Direct Showcase for February 5, 2026, Oblivion Remastered, which launched last year for current-gen platforms, is making its way to Switch 2 sometime this year.

There's no set release date just yet, but just like the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC editions, the Switch 2 version will offer a modernized experience of the 2006 game, complete with visual and performance upgrades.

It will be available both physically and digitally, but Nintendo hasn't shared if the Switch 2 version will offer any console enhancements.

In addition to Oblivion Remastered, fans of Fallout 4 will also be able to play the Anniversary Edition on the Switch 2 when it releases digitally on February 24 and physically on April 28.

The Anniversary Edition, which was released on November 10 for other platforms, compiles the base game and all six expansion packs and over 150 Creation Club items, and can be preordered today from the Nintendo eShop.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the third Bethesda game coming to the Switch 2, and it's arriving on May 12, both physically and digitally.

The game first launched on PC and Xbox in December 2024, before releasing for PS5 in April 2025. Preorders for the Switch 2 version are also now available.

