Bethesda has finally given us a new trailer for Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas… but it isn’t quite what I had in mind

Bethesda just gave us a new Fallout trailer

It doesn't confirm the rumored Fallout 3 remaster

Fallout Season 2's finale airs this week

If the internet is to be believed, the finale of Fallout Season 2 – the Prime Video hit based on the iconic video game series – won’t leave us wanting for more Wasteland adventures for long, as Bethesda is apparently gearing up to shadow-drop a remaster of Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, or both.

And it did just drop a brand new trailer for both games… but it was also an advert for the series as a whole. Starring Aaron Moten (who plays Maximus in the show) and Vault Boy in a creepy-meets-funny sketch where the duo revisit various entries in the series – including Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas, as well as more recent entries like Fallout Shelter and Fallout 76.

Fallout – Best Buddies Trailer feat. Aaron Moten - YouTube Watch On

While the 2:25-minute skit does a great job of selling the different entries in the series, it’s obviously not what many players had been hoping for. And while it doesn’t outright confirm a rerelease of two Fallout classics, it doesn’t dispel my hopes yet either.

Need some addictol for my copium problem

So why do many believe in the shadow-drop speculation?

Well, it wouldn't be the first time. Fallout 4 was made official and then released only a few months later, which was much quicker than typical industry norms at the time, but 2023’s Hi-Fi Rush and last year’s Oblivion Remastered were both proper instant surprises when they made their debuts.

And according to developer comments, Bethesda wants to do more shadow-drops going forward (via FRVR).

How do fingers point towards Fallout 3 and New Vegas, then? Well, both of these games – especially New Vegas with the most recent season – have been a significant inspiration for the TV show. However, the games unfortunately show their age, which doesn’t make them easy for Fallout’s newer, more casual fans to pick up.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We also have court documents from Microsoft confirming a Fallout 3 remake is in the works. These same documents also spoiled the Oblivion remaster.

Will Fallout 3 follow Oblivion? (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Remaster speculation hasn’t been helped by posts like this on Reddit, which suggested Steam had teased the remakes by saying the Fallout series had 12 entries, but only showed 10 games in the collection; however, fans pointed out it’s because of regional variants, not secret remasters.

Or this other post highlighting that several trailers were recently removed from the Fallout 3 Steam page – something which also happened just before Oblivion’s remaster landed.

However, as is true for all leaks and speculation – doubly so for releases fans are unbelievably excited for – it’s hard to tell where legitimate spoilers end and desperate hoping begins.

I’m very much a believer that at least one Fallout 3 or New Vegas will be updated soon, though I’m not expecting any Remaster to land later this week. Hopefully I’m proven wrong on that, but either way we have the Season 2 finale to look forward to – and after last episode’s ending it can’t come soon enough.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And, of course, you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.