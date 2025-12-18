Fallout 5 will 'be existing in a world where the stories and events of the show happened or are happening', says Todd Howard
Fallout 5 is likely to arrive after The Elder Scrolls 6
- Todd Howard has teased what we can expect from Fallout 5
- The director says the Amazon Fallout TV series and its events will influence Fallout 5
- "Fallout 5 will be existing in a world where the stories and events of the show happened or are happening," he says
Todd Howard, director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, has teased the next Fallout game, confirming that it will be impacted by Amazon's Fallout TV series.
Speaking to BBC Newsbeat amid the release of Fallout Season 2, Howard, who has served as a director on Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, as well as Oblivion and Skyrim, touched on what we can expect from Fallout 5.
"In short, yes," Howard replied when asked if the events of the Amazon live-action series would influence the game. "Fallout 5 will be existing in a world where the stories and events of the show happened or are happening. We are taking that into account."
Though Howard didn't dive into the heavy details, we know that the Fallout TV show takes place after the current Fallout games, meaning whatever Lucy Maclean, The Ghoul, and Maximus are getting up to in Season 2 and beyond will have a rippling effect on the next entry in the role-playing game (RPG) series.
For now, there's no Fallout 5 release window, but we know that it's being worked on at Bethesda and will likely arrive after the studio's next game, The Elder Scrolls 6.
However, the next Elder Scrolls game was announced back in 2018 and still doesn't have a release date, with Howard recently confirming that the game is "still a long way off", suggesting Fallout 5 won't be launching any time soon.
