Bethesda celebrates Fallout Day with a host of announcements, including a Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, a native Fallout 76 release for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and more
A special 15th anniversary bundle for Fallout: New Vegas has also been revealed
- Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition has been announced and will include all six expansions and over 150 Creation Club items
- A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game is coming in 2026
- Fallout 76 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in 2026
Fallout Day is here, and Bethesda is celebrating with a slew of new game updates and announcements that include a Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, Fallout 76 for current-gen consoles, and more.
It's been 10 years since Fallout 4 launched, and to mark the milestone, a new Anniversary Edition that compiles the base game and all six expansion packs and over 150 Creation Club items is set to launch on November 10, 2025.
A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has also been announced and is set to arrive in 2026.
In addition to a new version of the game, Creations are also coming to Fallout 4, which means more downloadable content is coming to the game, thanks to a new Creations menu that will be added to the console and PC versions.
Fallout 76's next major expansion, Burning Springs, releases in December, and Bethesda has shared a brand new trailer detailing the content set to star actor Walton Goggins' the Ghoul from Amazon Prime's Fallout.
The expansion will also feature some nods to Fallout: New Vegas as the game celebrates its 15th anniversary, which players will be able to discover across the wasteland.
While players can currently play Fallout 76 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, or PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S via backwards compatibility, Bethesda has also announced that a native version of the game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in 2026.
In addition to some Fallout Shelter updates, Bethesda is also releasing a Fallout: New Vegas 15th anniversary bundle, which includes a physical copy of the Ultimate Edition on PC, a Victor statue, Vault Boy Pin, Evaluation Cards, and some cool-looking patches.
