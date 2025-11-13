A new Fortnite themed PlayStation 5 bundle is coming next week, right around the time most retailers' Black Friday sales are set to kick off in full. And funnily enough, this bundle might just be a phenomenal Black Friday deal in disguise.

The PS5 Console Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle was revealed via the official PlayStation account on X / Twitter. The bundle packs in a PS5 Slim console with the disc drive included, alongside a collection of timed exclusive Fortnite cosmetics. Oh, and 1,000 V-Bucks to add to your account.

Jump into Fortnite with the PS5 Console Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle, available starting November 21: https://t.co/k8bZ58LKJFThe PS5 bundle includes 1,000 V-Bucks and:⚬ Florin Outfit (with LEGO Style)⚬ Blossom Backpack Back Bling⚬ Floral Finisher Pickaxe⚬ Blue… pic.twitter.com/knLqa2uaC8November 12, 2025

The included Fortnite cosmetics will be exclusive to PlayStation for about a year, with the exclusivity ending on November 26, 2026. As for the bundle itself, its release timing is a bit confusing. The post states it'll launch on November 21, though the accompanying video says otherwise, on November 22. Meanwhile, the YouTube video description states November 20 as the release date.

There could just be some regional timing shenanigans happening here, but expect it around this timeframe. Additionally, Sony has not revealed the price of this PS5 bundle. However, a prior leak (thanks, Notebookcheck) suggests it'll retail for $449.99. If so, that would be significantly cheaper than the current going rate of the PS5 Slim with disc drive, which is $549.99 - a $100 saving in the US.

We're not yet sure if this Fortnite PS5 bundle will reach shores beyond the US for Black Friday. But if it does, you can hopefully expect similarly large savings.

As for the included Fortnite items, they are as follows:

1,000 V-Bucks

Florin Outfit (with Lego Style)

Blossom Backpack Back Bling

Floral Finisher Pickaxe

Blue Blossoms Wrap

Petal's Edge Guitar

Blue Bloom Mic

Petal Steppers Kicks

