Just unwrap an Xbox Series X or Series S? Then now is the time to start thinking about picking up an Xbox Game Pass subscription or even some digital games.

Xbox Game Pass is easily one of the biggest selling points of any Microsoft system, letting you dive into hundreds of titles for a monthly fee. There are multiple tiers to the service, but the most comprehensive is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

It lets you play the latest games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 from day one, as well as unlock EA Play, Fortnite Crew, and Ubisoft+ Classics subscriptions at no extra cost. You even get access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, letting you skip download times and play practically wherever and whenever you want on any compatible device.

The Price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has been rising steadily, with one month now costing $29.99 / £22.99, but there are still plenty of stores offering it cheaper in both the US and UK. You can see the best deals served up by our in-house money-saving tech below.

If you would rather own individual games than go for a monthly subscription, then an Xbox Gift Card is the way to go. It gives you a virtual wallet injection with funds that you can spend in the Xbox store.

Many titles are currently on sale, but particular highlights include big price cuts on both Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Battlefield 6. Other recent releases such as Borderlands 4 and Assassin's Creed Shadows are also heavily discounted.

In addition to Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox gift cards are also fully compatible with Xbox One and even PC.

