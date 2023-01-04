The best Xbox controllers in 2023

The best Xbox controllers on the market cover a wide range of preferences and budgets. Whether you’re after a reliable pad on the cheap, a premium powerhouse, or even a spare Xbox Wireless controller, we’re confident there’s an entry in our guide to suit you.

While our buying guide to the best Xbox controllers is primarily aimed at Xbox Series X|S owners, most of our choices are compatible with consoles like the Xbox One and Xbox One X. So you can rest assured that even if you’re still gaming on last-gen systems, there are picks here for you, too.

All the options in our roundup help to enhance your enjoyment of some of the best Xbox Series X games out right now. That's because many of our choices include extra buttons and back paddles, swappable thumbsticks, trigger dead zone settings or even dedicated apps for full customization. If you want the full setup in 2023, then our guides on the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories and the best Xbox Series X headsets can help you further.

Best Xbox controllers in 2023

The Xbox Wireless Controller is the one you’ll get out of the box when you buy a new Xbox Series X|S, and it’s handily one of the best contemporary controllers. But it never hurts to have a spare, right?

Xbox Wireless Controllers are readily available, and quite affordable at $59.99 / $54.99 for the standard Carbon Black and Robot White colorways. Several more hues are also available if you’d prefer something flashier, but most of these do cost slightly more. Alternatively, you can even make your own custom Xbox Wireless Controller over at the Xbox Design Lab.

The Xbox Wireless Controller ticks most of the boxes of what makes a pad great. High-quality buttons, a best-in-class d-pad and generous battery life are among the controller’s best features. Put simply, you just can’t go wrong with the Xbox Wireless Controller no matter your budget or preferences. It’s an all-rounder, but one that excels in almost every area.

2. 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox The best budget Xbox controller specifications Colour Black Screen Type OLED Condition New Read more ▼ Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at GeekBuying (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great build quality + Custom button mapping support + Budget friendly Reasons to avoid - PlayStation-style sticks may not be for everyone

It’s hard to go wrong with an 8BitDo pad. The 8BitDo Ultimate controller for Nintendo Switch is testament to that. Thankfully, the popular third party manufacturer also has a fantastic option for Xbox owners in the Pro 2 Wired controller.

The most immediately striking thing about the Pro 2 has to be its price. At $44.99 / £39.99, it’s a cheap pad, but don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s of a low quality. On the contrary, the Pro 2 upholds 8BitDo’s typically high build quality, making for a pad that’s as satisfying to use as it is to purchase.

Now features-wise, the Pro 2 is a touch on the light side. However, it does feature two back paddle buttons that can be remapped to your liking. Excellent for if you’d rather have certain commands on a more accessible button, for example.

3. Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 The best premium Xbox controller specifications Colour Black Condition New, Refurbished Game Platform Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Luxurious build quality + Full button and trigger customization + Swappable thumbsticks + Comfy textured grips Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you’re after utmost quality in a controller, and budget isn’t an issue, then your port of call should certainly be the superlative Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. Out of the box, you’ll immediately feel the jump in quality over the standard Xbox Wireless controller. A clean metal finish, texture grips and fantastic feeling buttons and triggers made the Series 2 an utter joy to play with.

It’s not all style over substance, though. And at $179.99 / £159.99 you’d certainly hope so. Rest assured that the Elite Series 2 earns its stripes with a wealth of customization options. Buttons are fully remappable, with multiple profiles you can save to for when you’re switching between your go-to games. Dead zones allow you to set where you’d like your triggers to rest, an excellent addition for first-person shooters like Halo Infinite. You can also swap out the analog sticks if you like to experiment or if the defaults aren’t to your liking.

And if you like the sound of the Elite Series 2, but aren’t keen on the price, Microsoft has since released a cheaper ‘Core’ version of the controller. It comes in at $129.99 / £114.99, and is identical to the standard Elite Series 2 sans extras like back paddles and swappable sticks, which are instead sold separately.

4. Nacon Revolution X Pro The best wired Xbox controller Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fantastic value for money + High customizability + Includes carry case and swappable sticks Reasons to avoid - Triggers could be better

If you’re after an Elite Series 2-like controller experience, but not quite prepared to pay its hefty price tag, then we highly recommend Nacon’s Revolution X Pro wired controller for Xbox. It offers ‘Pro’ controller features like back paddle buttons and swappable sticks, all for a double digit price.

The Nacon Revolution X Pro will run you just $99 / £99; which is considerably cheaper than the Elite Series 2. And yes, it doesn’t quite have the premium feel of Microsoft’s luxury controller, but the Revolution X is still an excellent value proposition. Here you're getting analog sticks that rival Microsoft’s own in terms of quality, a comfortable design with sturdy grips, and some lovely extras in the form of a carry case and a suite of swappable analog stick parts.

There’s just a couple of drawbacks with the Revolution X, those being the wide triggers that take a little getting used to, and that it’s a strictly wired pad. However, these are really just nitpicks. Ultimately, the Revolution X is a ‘Pro’ adjacent controller with most of the features you’d expect from one, including mappable button profiles. Throw in a free Dolby Atmos license and you’ve got a controller that pairs well with the best Xbox headsets. We can’t recommend the Revolution X enough.

5. Turtle Beach Recon Controller The best Xbox controller for voice chat specifications Colour Black, Blue, White Condition New Game Platform Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent voice chat options + Turtle Beach enhanced audio + Mappable back buttons Reasons to avoid - Wired only - Busy audio button layout

If you're in voice chat with friends more often than not when playing your favorite multiplayer games on Xbox, consider the Turtle Beach Recon controller, which has been designed around offering an excellent voice chat experience. That, and its bespoke Superhuman audio setting that lets you hone in on distant sounds; perfect for pinpointing gunshots and footsteps in large-scale games like PUBG Battlegrounds and Warzone 2.

At $59.95 / £49.99, the price point is similar to that of the Xbox Wireless Controller. And that’s really quite an impressively low price given the pad’s unique suite of audio options. Right on the controller itself is a central dock packed with audio settings for voice chat, including four Turtle Beach EQ settings offering various balances between chat and game audio.

The controller itself is no slouch, either, with good quality buttons and sticks, mappable back paddle buttons and comfy padded grips to prevent slipping in particularly heated multiplayer moments. If you’re sick of fiddling with your console’s mic settings menu, then you’ll likely gel with the fact that the Recon lets you control right on the pad itself.

The best Xbox controllers – FAQs

Which Xbox controllers are the best? If we had to isolate a couple of controllers from this list, and you can afford them, we have to put forward the Elite Series 2 and the Revolution X. The Elite Series 2 is the full premium package, with unrivaled build quality and plenty of customization options to allow you to make really granular changes. The Revolution X is the next best thing, coming in at a cheaper price tag while also offering ‘Pro’ features like back paddles, mappable button profiles and extras like swappable thumbsticks.

What is the best Xbox controller for FPS games? If you really want to improve your first-person shooter gameplay, whether that be in Halo Infinite, Modern Warfare 2 or Overwatch 2, then we recommend the Elite Series 2. With it, you’re able to set shorter trigger dead zones, allowing you to aim and fire your weapons much faster as there’s less travel time involved.