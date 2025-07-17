Our favorite tech is on sale at Amazon - 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and smart home gadgets
Summer is a great time to grab a discount on a best-selling tech device, and Amazon happens to have a massive sale on some of our favorite gadgets. You can find record-low prices and leftover Prime Day discounts on TVs, AirPods, cheap smart home devices, smartwatches, and more.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's tech sale and rounded up my favorite 19 deals, with prices starting at just $9.99. I selected some of our top-rated tech gadgets that we love here at TechRadar from brands like Apple, LG, Samsung, and Amazon.
A few highlights, all on sale for their lowest-ever prices, include Apple's all-new AirPods 4 for just $89, the popular Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99, and the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $179.99.
Shop more of my favorite tech deals at Amazon below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. As summer comes to an end, I expect prices to rise again until the next major holiday, November's Black Friday sale event.
Our 19 favorite tech deals at Amazon
This convenient wall charger is a must-buy for all your gadgets, and it's on sale for just $9.99. The three-sided charger features five outlets, four USB charging ports, a fireproof shell, and surge protection.
My top pick for today's best cheap tech gadget is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb on sale for only $10.99. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled remotely via the Kasa app, and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.
When we reviewed the Belkin BoostCharger 25W, we highlighted its ability to activate fast charging on most modern handsets, smart heat monitoring technology, and a well-finished exterior. At $13, this is perfect for anyone in search of an ultra-cheap charger.
Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half price when you apply the code HDFTVADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99 when you apply the code 4KADDFTV at checkout. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $22.98, only a few bucks more than the record-low price we saw on Prime Day. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for the same record-low price we saw on Prime Day. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.
If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to nearly a record-low price – it was $20 cheaper on Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.
One of our favorite Android smartwatches at the moment, we rate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its excellent health and fitness tracking capabilities, as well as its stunning AMOLED display. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price.
You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for a great low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you need more storage, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.
The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.
Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to your dorm room. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
You can get the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $134.999 - $10 more than on Prime Day, but still very low. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
The all-new LG C5 is the successor to the C4, and Amazon has the 48-inch model on sale for $1,296.99 - only $100 more than the record-low price. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
A 55-inch mini-LED display for under $450: what's not to like? The TCL QM6K is an unparalleled value, delivering excellent picture quality with vivid colors, a solid list of gaming features, and an easy-to-navigate smart TV platform
What an incredible deal – we gave this new 2025 TV a very positive review, rating it 4.5 stars out of 5. For this to be this cheap is a fantastic deal. It's super-bright and handles reflections well, offering total HDR support, gorgeously bold colors, great contrast handling, and strong gaming features, including 4K 120Hz support for next-gen consoles.
