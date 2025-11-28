<p id="6981c02b-c324-4322-9009-02435a14c207">Happy Black Friday, and welcome to tonight's coverage of the best Black Friday deals under $100. As TechRadar's deals editor with 8 years of experience covering Black Friday, I've been combing through today's sales to find all the best deals that won't break the bank <em>and</em> that are actually worth buying.<br><br>I'll be highlighting my favorite offers as we head into the Midnight, counting down the hours until Black Friday is officially over. While you might see some of today's deals come back for Cyber Monday, that can't be guaranteed, so if you see a price you like, I recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>