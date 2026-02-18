Abxylute has revealed the N6 and N9C controllers

Both are handheld dock style controllers compatible with Nintendo Switch 2

The N6 is a more straightforward controller, while the N9C takes inspiration from the GameCube pad

Gaming hardware manufacturer Abxylute has just announced not one, but two, handheld controllers for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The N6 and N9C are described by the brand as "deck-style controllers" with both offering "full ergonomics, motion control, turbo, vibration, and deep customization as standard." No price or release date has been given as of yet, but there is a Kickstarter page you can visit.

The N6 is arguably the more well-rounded of the two. It looks like a relatively compact build, and offers drift-resisting Hall effect sticks, a tactile d-pad, customizable vibration levels, as well as full gyro support and two remappable buttons on the rear of the pad. Two colorways have been confirmed so far: a translucent black and a purple GameCube-inspired livery with appropriately colored buttons and sticks.

The N9C is a bit more of a specialist controller, aping the shape and appearance of a GameCube controller.

Unsurprisingly, it seems to be built with the intent of playing Switch 2's GameCube Classics library, or games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that have control layouts inspired by the GameCube pad. The brand has opted for a circular d-pad here, which isn't particularly GameCube-esque, but it's certainly become my preferred d-pad style in recent years.

Here comes a new challenger

(Image credit: CRKD)

It seems like 'deck-style' controllers could be a more common accessory type for Nintendo Switch 2. The N6 and N9C will already have some tough competition in the form of the Nitro Deck 2, which is set to arrive sometime in 'Spring 2026' - so not too far from now.

We loved the original Nitro Deck and its enhanced Nitro Deck+ variant, naming it one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. As such, I'm expecting the Nitro Deck 2 to be a similarly quality product and likely the benchmark for similarly designed accessories.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm already seeing some things that irk me slightly about Abxylute's products. From the imagery provided, we can see that the controllers don't wholly cover the sides of the Switch 2 handheld. The top juts out ever so slightly, which could present an issue if you're taking the device out and about.

I also think the N9C - the model based on the GameCube controller - looks a little too wide and unwieldy to be a truly portable solution. I much prefer the look of the N6 in this case, with it appearing much more compact and carry case friendly.

Lastly, as you may have spotted in the header image at the top, Abxylute looks like it may be leveraging generative AI imagery to promote the N6 and N9C. If so, that's not ideal, as it really cheapens the look of the devices overall and doesn't exactly scream confidence in the final product.

Still, we'll be keen to give both controllers a fair shake at TechRadar Gaming, especially as handheld controllers for Switch 2 could be one of the more prevalent accessory types of the generation.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.