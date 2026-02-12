Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Fighting games are far and away my favorite competitive game genre. While relatively niche compared to its MOBA and shooter peers, the best fighting games are no less rewarding.
If you're looking to jump into fighting games for the first time, then you may also be considering investing in a bespoke controller - colloquially referred to as a fight stick. The best fight sticks come in all shapes and sizes; some offer an arcade-like experience with joysticks, while others are designed with competition in mind, offering 'leverless' layouts that rely on responsive and tactile buttons for all inputs.
The good news is that there are quality fight sticks available at any budget. The Mayflash F300 is a budget stalwart - reliable and frequently on sale. Step up to the mid-range, and you have the wonderful 8BitDo Arcade Stick; the one I would suggest for most beginners.
Or if you're after something more advanced or more customizable, the Nacon Daija is an excellent choice. Alternatively, those curious about leverless controllers might want to consider the 8BitDo Arcade Controller or the Corsair Novablade Pro. Though do keep in mind that leverless controllers have a significant learning curve and tend to be pricier. Still, I'll include them as an option below if you're curious.
The best fight sticks available now at Amazon
