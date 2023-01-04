The best fight sticks in 2023

The best fight sticks for you will differ depending on your budget and personal preferences. Thankfully, though, there are a wide variety of options available. From beginner-friendly devices and premium sticks to even more specialized picks.

From our selection of the best fight sticks you should be able to find something regardless of what platform you prefer to play on. Below we've included hardware made for PS5 or Xbox Series X|S versions, as well as options that work universally across both consoles and PC. A stick made for Xbox consoles likely won’t be compatible with PS5 and vice versa, so make sure you know what you're looking for.

We also have the Nintendo Switch covered, as some of our options are tailor-made for the handheld hybrid. No matter your console of choice, the best fight sticks are an excellent alternative to the best PS5 accessories and the best Xbox Series X accessories. Especially if you’re looking for an arcade-like experience for the best fighting games you can play today.

Best fight sticks in 2023

1. Nacon Daija The best fight stick overall Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent build quality + Intuitive customizability + Multiple tops included + Highly responsive Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Quite bulky

The best fight stick you can buy right now is the Nacon Daija. Don’t let its size or price put you off; there’s no better stick whether you’re looking to break into fighting games for the first time or you’re after a new mainstay for the year’s upcoming releases.

While pricey, at €279.90 (roughly converting to $292 / £240), you’re paying for the Daija's stellar build quality. Plus, developed in partnership with pro player Kayane, the Nacon Daija sports top-end Sanwa buttons and both ball and bat top options are included in the box for its square gate stick. A selection of side buttons allows for ease of navigation on your console, too.

The Daija is a little on the heftier side, so it might not be the right fit for you if you have restricted space for your gaming setup. But if you can spare the room for it, you’ll find the Daija to be a future-proof fight stick. The pad also supports multiple custom button profiles – handy for when you’re switching between fighting games – and has a handy lock feature to prevent you from accidentally pausing or opening the Home menu in more serious tournament settings.

Read more: Nacon Daija arcade stick review

2. Hori Fighting Stick Mini The best budget fight stick specifications Colour Black Condition New Game Platform Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Fantastic for beginners + Delightfully compact Reasons to avoid - May be too small for some - No Xbox version

If you’re starting out and don’t want to bet the farm on a fight stick yet, you should consider Hori's excellent Fighting Stick Mini. We love this controller for its compact, portable nature and simple button layout that shouldn't overwhelm new players with many button options.

At $49 / £40, Hori’s low cost of entry is a huge reason why we’re recommending it for beginners. Other fight sticks on this list may be of a higher quality and offer a wider suite of options and settings, but the Hori Fighting Stick Mini is an easy recommendation thanks to its affordability.

We’re also big fans of its ball top stick, which is satisfyingly sizable and affords excellent grip. The buttons might not be Sanwa quality, but they get the job done, and the 8-button layout makes it a viable fighting stick for most supported games.

3. Qanba Obsidian The best premium fight stick specifications Colour Black Screen Type LED Condition New Read more ▼ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sanwa buttons and stick + Robust options + Incredible build quality Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Potentially intimidating for beginners

Don’t just take our word for this one; the Qanba Obsidian has been lauded by several pro fighting game players. If you’re looking for top-shelf quality from a fight stick and want to put serious effort into improving your game, you should consider the Qanba Obsidian as your stick of choice.

We say ‘consider,’ as the Qanba Obsidian’s quality doesn’t come cheap, depending on where you live. At $200 / £228, it’s cheaper in the US than other regions and comparably priced in the UK. However, US buyers may find it easier to buy the Obsidian over the Daija due to its availability in the region.

Still, if you’re concerned about quality and planning on putting serious time into your favorite fighting games, the Qanba Obsidian will serve you well for years thanks to high-quality Sanwa parts and customization options. Oh, and we’re big fans of its flashier features, like its metallic aesthetic and eye-catching side LEDs.

4. 8BitDo Arcade Stick The best fight stick for Nintendo Switch Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Smart compact design + High build quality + Amazing retro aesthetic Reasons to avoid - No PS5 / Xbox support

8BitDo is one of our favorite third-party hardware manufacturers because it often matches high quality with affordable price tags. That’s true of the brilliant 8BitDo Ultimate controller for Nintendo Switch, and the same applies to its standout fight stick, too.

At $90 / £82, the 8BitDo Arcade Stick borders on a mid-range price, but feels at home on Nintendo Switch thanks to the console’s swathe of high-quality fighting games and arcade ports. Well, that, and its lovingly retro aesthetic that instantly brings to mind Nintendo consoles of old.

High-quality buttons, profile creation, button mapping, and even wireless connectivity are all stables of 8BitDo hardware, and that’s true of its arcade stick, too. Hate being held down by wires? The 8BitDo’s Bluetooth support means it’s usable in both docked and portable modes. Though if you take your game online, we’d recommend sticking to wired play to minimize input lag, especially as only the Nintendo Switch OLED features ethernet cable support.

5. Mayflash F500 The best universal fight stick Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Works on most modern consoles + Removable panels + Robust options Reasons to avoid - You may not like the octagonal gate

Play fighting games across a range of platforms? The Mayflash F500 fight stick is a universal option that works across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and more. If your fighting games are scattered between platforms, we highly recommend this stick to save you some headaches.

Price-wise, the Mayflash F500 is pushing the mid-range at $90 / £90, but we think there’s extra value in the stick’s versatility. And much like the 8BitDo Arcade Stick or the Hori Fighting Stick Mini, the relatively low entry price makes the F500 a great beginners’ choice.

We also love this stick for its high level of customizability. If you’re aesthetically minded, making your F500 your own is easy. And that’s something we’d recommend as we’re not huge fans of the default cracked plate look. Still, Mayflash’s hardware tends to be fan favorites thanks to its highly modular nature.

6. Hit Box The best unconventional fight stick Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Some input advantages + Great button layout + Sanwa buttons Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Many tournaments disallow it

While we certainly can’t recommend the Hit Box to beginner players, it might just be the pad you need to take your fighting game experience to the next level. The Hit Box eschews a traditional joystick. In its place are dedicated directional face buttons for movement. This can help you get the upper hand in matches with less input travel time.

As a specialist pad, the Hit Box is on the pricier side. At $250 (around £209), the Hit Box is only for those absolutely certain they want to buy it. But it can make a world of difference when you’re attempting to push your play into the upper echelons of any given fighting game. It's currently only available through the Hit Box Arcade website (opens in new tab), but this could be subject to change.

Like some other sticks on this list, the Hit Box includes high-quality Sanwa buttons by default, pushing its price up. Such excellent buttons are one of the main reasons the Hit Box is burgeoning in popularity, though. Just be aware that it remains a controversial piece of kit, and many tournaments outright disallow their use. However, opinion is beginning to positively sway for the Hit Box, and it may become more of a standard in the future with potentially cheaper options in the coming years. Definitely a space worth watching.

Best fight sticks – frequently asked questions

Which fight stick is the best? Right now, our pick of the all-around best fight stick is the Nacon Daija. While it’s on the pricier side, it ticks all the boxes of what you’d want from a high-quality option. A Sanwa joystick and buttons make this stick shine, while superb customization and stunning build quality make it well worth the investment.

Which fight stick do the pros use? Professional fighting game players tend to gravitate towards more robust, pricier sticks. The Nacon Daija is a popular choice, but other FGC stalwarts include the Qanba Obsidian and the Hit Box, which continues to grow in popularity.