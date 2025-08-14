There are so many companies making game controllers these days, it can be enough to make one’s head spin. Especially if you’re looking to branch out from first-party gear and peek at the wider scope of products offered by brands like Victrix, 8BitDo, Nacon, and the like.

While we have dedicated lists for the best PS5 controllers, best Xbox controllers, best PC controllers, and more, 2025 has seen a variety of excellent new gamepads hit the market. As such, I’ve created a handy list of my favorite controllers that I’ve personally tested and reviewed this year.

If you don’t have the time to browse through our individual guides and reviews, I hope this list will provide convenient reading for the five controllers you should have your eye on this year - whether you’re in the market for a new mainstay or a spare for friends and family.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

(Image credit: Future)

$84.99 / £74.99 / AU$119.95

Compatible with Nintendo Switch 2

I’ll start the list with my favorite first-party controller of the year, none other than the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. Is it the most groundbreaking or visually striking controller of the year? No, certainly not. But Nintendo has made some smart tweaks to its Pro Controller that had me loving it as soon as it was in my hands.

Build quality is simply fantastic, with some of the smoothest-feeling thumbsticks to come from a first-party manufacturer. Plus, the addition of a pair of remappable buttons on the rear might not be anything new, but they’re extremely welcome on the Switch 2 Pro Controller, and being able to quickly assign them via a quick menu (and on a per-game basis) is a blessing.

I, of course, also have to mention the seemingly bottomless battery life of this gamepad. At around 40-50 hours, it outclasses PlayStation’s DualSense wireless controller practically tenfold. It’s a superb upgrade over the Joy-Con 2 controllers, too, and I think it’s an essential purchase for playing the best Nintendo Switch 2 games with.

Read our full Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller review

Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded

(Image credit: Future)

$209.99 / £179.99 (around AU$322)

Compatible with PS5, Xbox, and PC (PS5 and Xbox versions will be sold separately)

The Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded is an upgraded version of the original Pro BFG, and currently the best premium PS5 controller I’ve ever tested (though an Xbox version is also on the way). While currently up for pre-order at Turtle Beach’s website and due for a release in late September, I’ve been able to go hands-on and have tested it for review.

The original Pro BFG was already a great controller, thanks to its innovative swappable pad modules that allow for a ton of customizability. It’s the same here on the Reloaded model, letting players opt for symmetrical or asymmetrical stick layouts (as well as southpaw layouts) depending on their preference. The revised Fightpad module is also wonderful, and a great option for players of the best fighting games.

Chiefly, the Reloaded brings Hall effect thumbsticks to the Pro BFG model, which will allow for a much longer-lasting controller. I’m glad this is an upgrade Victrix has chosen for the pad. After all, at $209.99 / £179.99, you’ll most definitely want the pad to last for a good few years without needing to worry about stick drift.

Read our full Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded review

8BitDo Ultimate 2

(Image credit: Future)

$59.99 / £49.99 (around AU$90)

Compatible with Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Xbox and Switch versions sold separately)

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is an excellent upgrade over the original Ultimate controller. That first model is still my favorite Nintendo Switch controller, and the Ultimate 2 - which has versions available for Xbox and Switch systems - has some notable advantages over its predecessor.

The Ultimate 2 employs sublimely smooth TMR (tunnelling magnetoresistance) thumbsticks. In layman’s terms, that’s an improved version of Hall effect with even greater longevity. Other additions, including two extra remappable bumpers and digital trigger locks, are, of course, very welcome, too.

Some elements of the Ultimate 2 I could take or leave, though. The new RGB ring lighting around the thumbsticks looks gorgeous and is impressively customizable. However, they do have a bit more drain on overall battery life when used wirelessly. But still, that’s a small (and expected) blemish on an otherwise brilliant 8BitDo pad.

Read our full 8BitDo Ultimate 2 review

Revolution X Unlimited

(Image credit: Future)

$199.99 / £179.99 (around AU$300)

Compatible with Xbox and PC

I loved Nacon’s Revolution 5 Pro controller for PS5, but the Revolution X Unlimited is basically that, but better. While only compatible with Xbox consoles and PC, it’s a notably upgraded gamepad in several ways.

The unique selling point of the Revolution X Unlimited is its built-in LCD display. Usually, I’m not a great fan of these; like with the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot, they can be cumbersome and not add a whole lot to the overall play experience.

Nacon has thankfully trimmed the fat here. A single dedicated button is all it takes to switch to the screen’s navigation, and its menu keeps things simple, offering options for headset and mic audio tuning, quick button mapping, and wireless pairing options. It offers exactly as much as it needs to without any needless bloat.

Read our full Revolution X Unlimited review

Horipad Turbo

(Image credit: Future)

$29.99 / £29.99 (around AU$46)

Compatible with Nintendo Switch and PC

Finally, we have the Horipad Turbo, a budget Nintendo Switch controller option from manufacturer Hori. It’s not a gamepad that absolutely blew my socks off, but I was impressed with it as a low-cost option.

For starters, its built-in Turbo button is a good fit for the games in Nintendo Switch Online’s retro libraries. This saves you from having to press a single button over and over again, and you can instead hold it down for as many inputs as you need.

While its budget nature shows with lightweight, plasticky build quality and the lack of wireless, gyro, or vibration support, it’s otherwise a no-nonsense gamepad that’s perfect as a spare for local multiplayer gaming. There are a few officially licensed Nintendo-themed designs to choose from, too, and they all look rather lovely.

Read our full Horipad Turbo review