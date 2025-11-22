While the reveal of the new Steam Machine has grabbed my attention, I couldn’t help have my eyes drawn to the rather weird controller Valve has made for the console-like PC. It looks like an evolved take on the original Steam Controller, which was interesting but a bit to weird and reliant on touchpads to really be the best PC controller around.

And it’s from there that I have the classic musing of what's the best controller both past and present. We’ve come a long way from the gamepads of the Nintendo SNES and Sega Mega Drive, and while one could argue that the Xbox 360 Controller set the standard of the mid-2000s and early 2010s, both PlayStation and Xbox currently have fantastic controllers, with many third parties riffing of their formulas.

Meanwhile, Nintendo has been a little more isometric with the Switch and Switch 2’s Joy-Cons, but its Switch 2 Pro controller offers a more traditional controller.

So this is where you come in, dear readers: I want to know what’s your favourite controller of all time. In the poll below I’ve got a selection of controllers from the latest and greatest to some retro throwbacks that might tickle your nostalgia glands; for the sake of keeping things tidy, I’m not including gamepads in this poll.

Go and vote, but if there are controllers you feel I’ve missed out, please let me know in the comments below.

For what it’s worth, I think my preferred controller is the Xbox Wireless Controller, specifically the current generation one.

For the Xbox Wireless Controller 2, Microsoft made the D-pad better than the one on its predecessor and I just love the ergonomics and feel of the controller. Its size works perfectly for me.

I do loathe that Microsoft still requires the use of traditional batteries rather than a rechargeable unit out of the box, though such rechargeable packs can be purchased separately.

And while I have some retro love for the old N64 controller, and some modern appreciation for Joy-Cons, the only other rival for my controller attention is the PlayStation DualSense controller. I love the look and feel of the controller and its super haptics, and I’m lucky enough to have an Elite version which is simply superb. It would be my top pick were it not for a preference for asymmetrical joysticks.

Again, any extra thoughts you have on this let me know below. But also do check out the widget towards the end of this article, as the Black Friday deals have already arrived and now is a great time to secure a good price on an extra controller for your console of choice.

