Don't stress about the prospect of having to keep everyone entertained over New Year's and the wider holiday period. Whipping out that dusty old Monopoly box, putting on a classic movie, or forcing everyone out on a walk is going to be good enough for a few hours, but having a couple of games to play with the family on standby is the perfect way to stave off boredom.

Whether you're new to the world of gaming or an experienced player, there are plenty of fantastic choices suitable for all ages that can help bring everyone together. I've assembled this bespoke list of potential picks with my own first-hand experience as TechRadar's Gaming Editor and that of my colleague Jake.

Together, we've spent hours playing each of these inclusions with friends and can say that they're a sure-fire ticket to family fun. I've included titles for a wide range of platforms too (be that PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2) to try and ensure that there are options for everyone regardless of whether you have the very latest consoles on hand.

6. Mario Kart World

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Play it on: Nintendo Switch 2

Players: 1-4

Buy it here

I have so many fond memories of playing Mario Kart with my family over the holidays back in the Wii days, and the arrival of a new entry in the series earlier this year is the perfect excuse to keep that tradition alive.

Mario Kart World was almost certainly wrapped up under many Christmas trees this year, along with the shiny new Nintendo Switch 2 console, so get it hooked up to the TV and pass those Joy-Con 2 controllers around for some racing action.

It's a cute and colorful casual racer with an emphasis on approachability and replayablity. The handful of optional assist settings and the simplicity of the controls means that even those who haven't played a game before will quickly get the hang of things.

This entry not only looks the absolute best yet, but also introduces the ability to drive off the courses for the first time with each track set in one giant open map. There are loads of racers to unlock and play as, and some cool new modes like Knockout Tour to try so you're not going to run out of things to do.

Don't have a Nintendo Switch 2? The previous entry, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, is a little different but still fantastic on the original Nintendo Switch.

5. Lego Voyagers

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Play it on: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4

Players: 2

Buy it here

If you'd have told me last year that I would ever get emotional over a Lego brick, I probably would've laughed at you. Then I played Lego Voyagers, a surprisingly moving two-player adventure starring two adorable little bricks.

Together, you explore a mysterious world filled with breathtaking views and neat little puzzles that require both players working together to complete. Easily my favorite part of the game, aside from the atmospheric music and sound effects, is just how good it looks.

Almost everything is built from real bricks, with amusing representations of animals like crabs. The lighting effects are nice and warm, which makes it a real treat for the eyes across the board.

It's a short game too and I rolled the credits in just a few hours making it a good choice for a cozy afternoon.

This one is only playable with two people though, with no support for more players. If you're looking for a Lego game that can entertain a group, keep reading for our thoughts on Lego Party later on.

4. Split Fiction

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Play it on: Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S

Players: 2

Buy it here

Split Fiction is another game that's ideal for a duo. It follows two contrasting writers, one a creator of sci-fi and the other fantasy fiction, who become trapped in a digital world based on their respective stories.

Variety is the name of the game here, with bombastic levels that experiment with mechanics taken from a wide range of genres. This is definitely one for slightly more experienced players than the likes of Mario Kart World, but it's plenty forgiving if you're not yet fully comfortable navigating a 3D space.

It's bursting with memorable moments that I don't want to spoil too much, but a few of my favorites include a segment where you get to play as a sentient hot dog and another that's a high-speed space motorbike chase. Like Lego Voyagers, this is a title where both players need to work together closely in order to succeed, which makes it a perfect way to bond.

If you go with the Nintendo Switch 2 version, just be aware that you do need two full sets of Joy-Con 2 controllers to play locally, or access to a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller in addition to the pair included with your system.

2. Lego Party!

(Image credit: Fictions)

Play it on: Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One

Players: 1-4

Buy it here

Another brick-themed pick here and, I’ve got to be honest, when I saw that there was a Lego party game attempting to go after the Mario Party crown, I was skeptical at best.

Having spent last weekend playing Lego Party! with friends, however, I can say that I actually prefer its take on a party game experience. It’s simpler to understand, more streamlined in its mechanics, and much fairer in its rewards and in deciding an eventual victor.

Lego Party! pulls from several popular Lego properties like Ninjago to offer a handful of puzzle boards for players to compete through. It's filled with vintage Lego humor, with zany characters, and a family-friendly collection of jokes, puns, and goofs. You’ll battle it out in a wide range of minigames, each easy to understand but difficult to master.

What I love most about Lego Party! is its decidedly different approach to your final scores. In Mario Party, I often found that I'm leading the pack before being told, right at the end, that I’d lost a bunch Stars because another player had collected more Coins than me.

It’s always felt a bit cheap, and Lego Party!’ is much more straightforward. If you have the most Gold Bricks at the end of the game, you win, no shenanigans, no cheap losses. Perfect.

1. Just Dance 2026 Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Play it on: Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S

Players: 1-6

Buy it here

The Just Dance series is always a fantastic choice for any kind of gathering and the latest installment, Just Dance 2026 Edition, is comfortably the best version yet.

This party game has you trying to match the motion of on-screen dancers to a range of popular songs in beautiful minimalist music videos. The tracklist has a great variety to it, with inclusions for K-pop fans, TikTok addicts, and even kids in an impressively animated Bluey song that looks just like an episode of the show.

If you're not happy with the included selection, every copy comes with a free trial for the Just Dance Plus subscription that unlocks hundreds more songs and can be continued for just $24.99 / £19.99 a year if you wish.

The best part? You don't need to splash out for multiple controllers in order to play with up to six people. Just get everyone to download the compatible Just Dance Controller app and you can control everything from your collective phones. There's no messing about trying to find enough pads for everyone or frantically searching for spare controller batteries here.

This is also one of the few games on this list that's great for a solo player - with high scores to chase, unlocks to obtain, and even a few fitness oriented tracks to help burn calories - so you can continue playing even when the holidays end, and wow everyone with your skills this time next year.

