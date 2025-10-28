I picked up a PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller earlier this year during a sale, and while I'd say it's a massive upgrade on the base gamepad, I have found myself wanting a few more customization options now that I'm playing more competitive ranked games like Marvel Rivals. Namely, I'd like more than two back paddles, and a more modular design where I can try out offset sticks.

Honestly, there's never been a better time to be a PS5 gamer, given just how many fantastic controller options there are, each offering different specs and features that tailor the experience depending on what you're looking for. Now that Black Friday is imminent, I'd recommend keeping an eye out for deals on alternative PS5 controllers. I'd expect many of the picks below to receive price cuts once Black Friday kicks off.

We've tested countless PS5 controllers over the years, and there are many that we'd wholeheartedly recommend over the DualSense Edge in certain situations. For example, the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded offers unparalleled versatility, with swappable d-pad modules, Hall Effect sticks, and the ability to swap to different analogue stick setups like offset arrangements. For the best-feeling PS5 controller, the Razer Raiju V3 Pro is a real contender. Razer's signature mouse-click technology is applied to the triggers, and it's extremely satisfying in motion. The drift-resistant TMR thumbsticks are a huge selling point as well, especially if you've been burned by stick drift in the past.

For multiplayer-first gamers, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro features best-in-class thumbsticks and is significantly cheaper than other premium PS5 controllers. I've gathered all of the best deals on each of these PS5 controllers, so that you can stay in the loop in the lead up to this year's Amazon Black Friday event.

The Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded controller offers unparalleled customizability

(Image credit: Future)

The Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded is one of the best PS5 controllers we've ever reviewed, and that all comes down to the swappable modules. Using a small screwdriver, you can swap and move around the d-pad, stick, and buttons. This is a real game-changer, allowing you to tailor the controller to your own preferences.

In the US, the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded has dipped down to $199.99 (was $209.99) on Amazon at points earlier this year, so keep an eye out for further savings come Black Friday. In the UK, it's yet to see any deals on Amazon, so maybe 2025 could be the year. Still, at £179.99, it's £20 cheaper than the PlayStation DualSense Edge.

Go with the Razer Raiju V3 Pro to banish the threat of stick-drift

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer Raiju V3 Pro features drift-resistant TMR thumbsticks - one of the first controllers to do so on the platform. This is a real selling point for anyone who's had to deal with stick drift in the past. This is the most recently released controller on this list, and as such, it hasn't seen any price cuts as of yet.

Even though it's only recently launched, we'd still say it's one to watch during Black Friday, and if it does get a discount, we recommend jumping on it immediately, as this is a top-of-the-line PS5 DualSense Edge alternative with the added bonus of a fully-featured touchpad, perfect for games like Ghost of Yōtei.

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is perfect for multiplayer-first gamers

(Image credit: Future)

The last PS5 controller that I'd expect to be discounted is currently the cheapest option on this list, but don't hold that against it. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is streamlined for multiplayer gaming, and as such, it's focused on a few standout features that it absolutely nails. It's got superb non-slip grips that make it feel steady in your hands, and the on-board controls for voice and headset settings really pair well with multiplayer games.

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is on offer regularly on Amazon US, and it's currently available for $149.99 (was $199.99). UK stock has been hard to come by on Amazon for a while now, so we'll have to wait and see whether there will be a restock around Black Friday.

