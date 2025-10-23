Swapping control schemes on the DualSense Edge has made it my favorite way to play PS5 games, so I can't recommend it more – especially with this discount
Get Sony's best PS5 controller for less
PS5 DualSense Edge controller deals are usually few and far between outside of main sales events, but right now we're seeing discounts in the US and UK that shave a discount off the premium controller.
I've now made the DualSense Edge my main controller of choice, after falling in love with the swappable control schemes that are quickly accessed via buttons under the sticks. I highly recommend the controller, especially for those wanting to use back paddles, and there's no better time to highlight it than now, with Walmart offering a $21 discount on the premium pad, bringing it down to $178 (was $199).
UK shoppers can take advantage of a decent discount on the premium White PlayStation 5 controller by heading over to EE and picking it up for £185 at EE (was £198) - that's a saving of £13. The same discount applies to the Black variant too; just select your color before checkout.
If you prefer, there's also a 5% discount on the pad at Amazon, where the controller is now £189.89 (was £199.99). Given the premium asking price for the DualSense Edge, any discount is surely welcome, and we're unlikely to see similar savings until Black Friday deals arrive. I've gone into more detail on the best options below.
Today's best PS5 DualSense Edge deals
DualSense Edge deals have been pretty rare since launch, so this deal is very welcome indeed. You'll get $21 off of the premium controller, and in my opinion, it's absolutely worth picking up. Back paddles can be a real game-changer, especially in competitive multiplayer games.
Price check: PS Direct - $199.99 | Best Buy - $199.99 | Target - $199.99 | GameStop - $199.99 | Amazon US - $198.85
The PS5 DualSense Edge controller is enjoying a rare price cut at EE right now that no other UK retailers are managing to match. It might be the best price we see until Black Friday kicks in, so act fast. The deal is available for both the Black and White color variants.
Price check: Amazon - £189.89 | PS Direct - £199.99 | Very - £189.99 | Currys - £199.99 | Argos - £199.99
Having picked up a DualSense Edge earlier this year, I've been very impressed by how the back paddles have upped my performance in competitive games like Fortnite and Marvel Rivals. It's absolutely one of the best PS5 controllers you can buy at the moment, with solid build quality and an extensive suite of customization options standing out in our PS5 DualSense Edge review.
If you're not in the UK or the US, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PS5 DualSense Edge controller below, wherever you are in the world.
