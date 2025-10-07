Amazon typically misses DualSense Edge deals like the deserts miss the rain, and that's no different with this year's Prime Big Deal Days sales event. Thankfully, Walmart has picked up the slack in the US by dropping the premium PS5 pad to $179 (was $199.99).

By no means is this the best price we've ever seen for the DualSense Edge. Earlier this year, PlayStation's own Days of Play sale shaved 30 bucks off the price of the controller, taking it down to $169.99. Still, Walmart's offer here is a solid one if you don't fancy shelling out 200 big ones under normal circumstances.

Things are a bit bleaker in the UK, with the best rate being £189.88 (was £199.99) at Amazon, specifically for the Midnight Black variant. It's a saving so slight that I can't wholeheartedly recommend it, but it's there just in case you're extra keen.

While the original three-and-a-half-star score I gave the DualSense Edge in my original review, this was done in the context of its eye-watering launch price. This has since been permanently reduced in the UK by £10, and deals like these definitely make the controller easier to recommend.

It's still one of the best PS5 controllers on the market today. The Edge boasts excellent build quality, and additional features like button profile switching and trigger stops make it an impressively versatile gamepad.

Throw in a bespoke carry case and a set of optional rear paddles for extra input assignments, and the Edge offers many of the hallmarks you'd expect of a premium PS5 controller. Definitely worth checking out at this discounted price while stocks last. And judging by the number of folks who currently have it in cart at Walmart, it likely won't last long.

