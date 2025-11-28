Sony's excellent premium PS5 controller is now cheaper than ever thanks to one of today's best Black Friday deals. This offer gets you the Sony PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless controller at Walmart for $169 (was $199.99).

This PS5 controller is more than $30 off, its lowest price ever. It's available in Midnight Black or White, though I'd recommend the former as it's much easier to keep clean. At this price, the DualSense Edge is a must-buy for PS5 players, and it's the main controller I use when gaming on the platform. So far, I've been extremely impressed, finding it to be the most comfortable PlayStation controller I've ever used.

It's not just US gamers that can grab this Black Friday offer, either. UK gamers can pick up the Sony PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless controller at EE for £147.99 (was £198). This is a £50 saving, taking the controller down to its lowest ever UK price.

Today's best DualSense Edge Black Friday deal

The Sony PS5 DualSense Edge controller is Sony's premium version of the base PS5 gamepad. It's got adjustable triggers, swappable stick modules, and two back buttons. The back buttons are the real difference here, as you'll be able to add jump and crouch to easily accessible buttons while playing shooters. I've found this to be extremely useful in Fortnite, as I never have to take my thumb off the right stick while moving around and shooting.

The DualSense Edge has a button below each stick that can be held to swap control profiles on the fly. I have four on the go at all times, swapping inputs for Arc Raiders, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and Fortnite regularly. I particularly like the adjustable trigger stops as well, as it turns triggers into lightning-fast button presses that really make a difference when playing competitive games online.

Thanks to the upgraded build quality, I can say that the DualSense Edge is easily my favorite PlayStation controller in terms of how it feels to hold. It's slightly heavier than the DualSense, to its benefit, and the touchpad has a better finish and overall feel than the base version.

I've spent hundreds of hours using the DualSense Edge, and I often barely realize I'm holding it while playing. This is a big factor for me, as other premium controllers tend to feel uncomfortable or too bulky for extended use.

