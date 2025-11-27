(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals have returned! Not only that, they've begun to evolve since first making themselves known over the course of last week. Now, I'm here to let you know about the very best savings for Nintendo's new console and its various games and accessories.

While not an outright discount to start with here, the Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle is proving extremely popular. It's selling through quickly everywhere in the US, but can still be picked up at GameStop for $499.99 while stocks last. There are also strong savings on microSD Express cards; Lexar's 256GB model has dropped to $49.49 (was $59.99), for example.

Deals on hardware have been surprisingly strong in the UK, meanwhile. The Switch 2 Pro Controller dropping to £64.95 (was £74.95) at Amazon is a highlight, as is EE shaving £21 off the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle, bringing it down to £409 (was £429.99).

I've been covering Nintendo Switch 2 deals all throughout 2025. And beyond that, I've got years of experience - Black Friday and otherwise - in spotlighting unmissable gaming hardware and software deals across all major platforms. I'm confident I'll be able to highlight deals you'll love, but enough about me. Let's just get right into it.

Rhys Wood Hardware Editor, TechRadar Gaming Nintendo Switch 2 and beyond, I've been reporting on Black Friday gaming deals since 2021. I've spent multiple key sales periods searching for and highlighting the very best gaming discounts across Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. As this is the first ever Black Friday following the Switch 2's release, I'm excited and hopeful to see discounts on top controllers, accessories, games, and more, and report them directly to you.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends Z-A: $499.99 at GameStop Read more Read less ▼ Far and away the most popular Switch 2 bundle right now. It's not discounted, but still selling fast across the US. GameStop still has stock in right now, but we're not sure for how long.

Save $25 8BitDo Ultimate: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ It's my all-time favorite Switch pad at one of its lowest ever prices. You're getting drift-beating Hall effect sticks, fantastic build quality, gyro aiming support, and an included charging dock for when you need to top up. It's also compatible with Switch 2, PC, and mobile devices.

Save $14 8BitDo Ultimate 2: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ An enhanced version of the original, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 upgrades from Hall effect sticks to TMR - a resilient tech that grants drift-resisting benefits alongside a more traditional analog feel. The RGB ring lighting is quite nice, too.

Save $4 Genki Aegis Shield Screen Protector: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This tempered glass screen protector could be just what you're looking for if you like taking your Switch 2 out on the go, and want to avoid wear and tear from the elements.

Save $40 HyperX Cloud Alpha: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Great sound, quality mic, and beyond impressive longevity have made the HyperX Cloud Alpha one of the best wired gaming headsets for years. Even today, its reliability is incredibly tough to beat, and I highly recommend it if you're looking for an affordable, no-fuss headset for enjoying your favorite games with - online or off.

Save $27 Razer BlackShark V2 X: was $59.99 now $32.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ Don't let that Xbox logo scare you away; the Razer BlackShark V2 X is compatible with Switch 2 thanks to its 3.5mm headphone jack. A cheap, reliable gaming headset that packs quality audio and a whole lot of comfort.