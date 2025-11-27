Live
Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals have returned! Not only that, they've begun to evolve since first making themselves known over the course of last week. Now, I'm here to let you know about the very best savings for Nintendo's new console and its various games and accessories.
While not an outright discount to start with here, the Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle is proving extremely popular. It's selling through quickly everywhere in the US, but can still be picked up at GameStop for $499.99 while stocks last. There are also strong savings on microSD Express cards; Lexar's 256GB model has dropped to $49.49 (was $59.99), for example.
Deals on hardware have been surprisingly strong in the UK, meanwhile. The Switch 2 Pro Controller dropping to £64.95 (was £74.95) at Amazon is a highlight, as is EE shaving £21 off the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle, bringing it down to £409 (was £429.99).
Nintendo Switch 2 and beyond, I've been reporting on Black Friday gaming deals since 2021. I've spent multiple key sales periods searching for and highlighting the very best gaming discounts across Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. As this is the first ever Black Friday following the Switch 2's release, I'm excited and hopeful to see discounts on top controllers, accessories, games, and more, and report them directly to you.
The best Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: Grab Madden NFL 26 for just 30 bucks
- Walmart: Switch 2 + NBA 2K26 bundle for $500
- Best Buy: Massive savings on physical Switch games
- Target: Get NBA 2K26 Switch 2 Edition at half price
- GameStop: Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle still in stock
- Newegg: Savings to be had on microSD Express cards
The best Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals in the UK
- The Game Collection: Mario Kart World bundle plummets to £404.95
- Amazon: Best price for the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - save £10
- My Nintendo Store: £429.99 bundle with 12 months NSO and ornament
- EE: Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for £409
- Very: £439 for Switch 2 bundled with two essential games
- Argos: Sturdy Switch 2 carry case for less than a tenner
- ShopTo: Save on original Switch games
- Currys: £15 off Belkin's Switch 2 charging case
- SteelSeries: save up to £100 off Switch 2-compatible headsets
Top US Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals
Far and away the most popular Switch 2 bundle right now. It's not discounted, but still selling fast across the US. GameStop still has stock in right now, but we're not sure for how long.
It's my all-time favorite Switch pad at one of its lowest ever prices. You're getting drift-beating Hall effect sticks, fantastic build quality, gyro aiming support, and an included charging dock for when you need to top up. It's also compatible with Switch 2, PC, and mobile devices.
Read moreRead less▼
An enhanced version of the original, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 upgrades from Hall effect sticks to TMR - a resilient tech that grants drift-resisting benefits alongside a more traditional analog feel. The RGB ring lighting is quite nice, too.
Read moreRead less▼
This tempered glass screen protector could be just what you're looking for if you like taking your Switch 2 out on the go, and want to avoid wear and tear from the elements.
Read moreRead less▼
Great sound, quality mic, and beyond impressive longevity have made the HyperX Cloud Alpha one of the best wired gaming headsets for years. Even today, its reliability is incredibly tough to beat, and I highly recommend it if you're looking for an affordable, no-fuss headset for enjoying your favorite games with - online or off.
Read moreRead less▼
Don't let that Xbox logo scare you away; the Razer BlackShark V2 X is compatible with Switch 2 thanks to its 3.5mm headphone jack. A cheap, reliable gaming headset that packs quality audio and a whole lot of comfort.