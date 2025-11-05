Don't wait until Black Friday for all your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 game shopping, as the latest PlayStation Store sale has just dropped with a huge range of discounts on loads of incredible games. There are deals starting for as little as $1.99 / £1.59, which only goes to show that you don't need to spend a lot in order to get some of the best PS5 games.

I'm an avid PS5 user with a library that contains hundreds upon hundreds of games, and I've put in many hours testing titles both old and new as part of my work as Gaming Editor here at TechRadar. I've spent my morning trawling through the sale, hand-picking discounts on some of my favorite games that I know are worth playing.

I've tried to select a wide range of titles here, spanning all the way across the price and genre spectrum, to maximize the chances of you finding something you might like. Before I break down my picks, don't forget to top up your PlayStation wallet at the best prices in your region below.

1. Ruiner

(Image credit: Reikon Games)

Ruiner is a criminally underappreciated indie gem in my eyes. The debut title of Metal Eden developer Reikon Games, it's a high-speed twin-stick shooter set in a dark sci-fi universe that delivers tight controls, fantastic thrills, and impressive, stylized visuals.

It's best described as a combination of Hotline Miami and Cyberpunk 2077 that has you running and dodging your way through increasingly deadly gauntlets of powerful, projectile spewing enemies. There's a decent arsenal of weapons to experiment with as you go, alongside abilities that let you slow down time and dash around your opponents.

Story is a big focus, with the whole campaign taking about six or so hours to beat, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time with it. Don't just take my word for it though, other players love it with a 4.58 star rating on the PlayStation Store.

That's pretty unbeatable for the low price of just $3.99 / £3.19 (was $19.99 / £15.99). If you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, then it gets even further into must-buy territory with an additional discount taking it down to just $1.99 / £1.59 - that's hours of fun for less than a bag of chips!

2. Batman: Arkham Knight

(Image credit: WB Games)

The Batman: Arkham games are always worth watching in sales, as they routinely receive fantastic discounts. This Black Friday period is no exception, with the third installment, Batman: Arkham Knight, falling to just $4.99 / £3.99 (was $19.99 / £15.99).

The biggest entry in the trilogy, Arkham Knight is basically the ultimate Batman simulator. It's set in a sprawling, open-world Gotham City filled with collectibles to hunt down and an endless stream of goons to beat up in fun button-mashing melee combat.

The plot is delightfully cinematic and mainly focuses on the Scarecrow, who is terrorizing the city with a deadly new fear gas. Comic fans will notice the appearance of loads of other iconic baddies like Harley Quinn, the Riddler, Penguin, and Two-Face.

It also does a fantastic job representing Batman's detective side, giving you a range of tools to investigate crime scenes and get to the bottom of what's going on.

It's not the most recent game anymore, having originally launched for PS4 all the way back in 2015, but it holds up really well visually. I played it through last year and still think that effects like its water and lighting look better than some games released today.

3. Amnesia: The Bunker

(Image credit: Red Barrels)

If being trapped in First World War bunker that's been sealed off from the outside world wasn't bad enough, PS4 title Amnesia: The Bunker throws a prowling monster into the mix.

Exploring the bunker with tools like a dynamo flashlight you have to manually wind is absolutely hair raising when you know that there's a hideous beast trying to track you down at every turn. You do get a gun, but actually trying to use it is pretty much a death sentence, creating a loud noise that sends the monster sprinting to your exact location.

If you've played Alien: Isolation, then expect the same kind of structure here - with open segments that you have you trying to outsmart your adversary's AI.

The whole experience took me about five or so hours to beat (though some of that was having to retry segments after a particularly grizzly death) which is hard to knock for the current price of only $4.99 / £3.99 (was $24.99 / £19.99)

4. Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

If you've been watching the hugely popular Amazon Prime Fallout TV show, then you might be keen to dive into one of the games. Enter Fallout 4, which is currently on sale for just $9.99 / £8.74 (was $39.99 / £34.99).

For under ten bucks you're getting a mega open world role-playing game (RPG) set in the post-apocalyptic Boston wasteland. It features a great character creator and tons of quest, plus an innovative base building feature that lets you build your very own settlements for the first time in the series.

If that wasn't enough, the version on sale is the Game of the Year Edition for both PS4 and PS5 complete with six mega add-ons that expand the experience with new gear, mechanics, locations, and quests.

5. The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Driving game lovers should consider picking up The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition now that it's just $19.99 / £18.74 (was $79.99 / £74.99) on PS5 and PS4.

It's Ubisoft's take on something like the Forza Horizon games, set in a fictional Hawaii car festival. There are hundreds of cars to unlock and loads of races that have been arranged as distinct playlists.

Each playlist has its own theme and flashy visual effects, with themes including American muscle cars and Japanese street racing.

I bought this game a few years ago at retail for about three times this price and have had a great time with, still booting it up now and again to check on the latest seasonal content.

This Deluxe Edition version nets you some need bonus cosmetics, including a custom Porsche 718 Spyder and Honda Civic Type R to give you some flashy rides right out of the gate.

6. Assassin's Creed Legendary Collection

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The prices are ramping up a little with this one, but trust me it's well worth it.

Assassin's Creed Legendary Collection is currently on sale for just $39.99 (was $199.99) - yes that's a mega $160 discount! If you're wondering where the UK price is, this bundle is sadly only available in the US but with savings this strong it would be crazy not to include it in my roundup.

What do you get for those 40 dollars? A mega bundle with Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag, Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered, Assassin's Creed Unity, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

That's six whole games, coming in at less than $7 each. They're all massive experiences too, so you won't need to worry about buying anything else for quite some time. Take Assassin's Creed Odyssey as an example. I've played it for more than 60 hours and I still haven't managed to make a dent in all the content on offer.

Of course, the older games are not quite as grand in scale - but you're still looking at hundreds of hours of entrainment here.