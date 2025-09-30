It's sales season on some of the best PC games of 2025, with Valve's Steam Autumn Sale well underway, and to some gamers' surprise, it's running two months earlier than its usual yearly schedule.

All of the titles I've picked out are ones I've spent hundreds of hours in each. When combined, that's almost a thousand hours and, as you may have expected, a few in particular are some of the biggest games over the past few years.

You'd better hurry, though, because the sale only lasts until October 6, and I doubt you'd want to miss any of them.

Resident Evil 4

I genuinely don't think there is any Steam sale that will go by without me recommending Capcom's 2023 huge hit, the Resident Evil 4 remake, a title I now have 354 hours in. Yep. It's a level of replay value that I don't think I've seen another game in its genre match in a long time.

It's now available for $19.99 / £17.49 / AU$29.97 thanks to a huge 50% discount, which happens to be during Capcom's TGS deals, and I can't recommend this game enough. With an endless amount of content available via NexusMods and game randomizers on BioRand IV, which quite literally change enemy positionings, spawns, and more, there's so much fun to be had in the Resident Evil 4 remake on PC.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

If you own a Steam Deck, any other handheld gaming PC, or even a powerful desktop gaming PC, you're going to love Sega's Shinobi: Art of Vengeance. It's one of the best 2D action platformer games I've ever played, with an art style that absolutely blossoms on any display – and playing this on an OLED is the stuff of dreams.

It's currently available for $23.99 / £19.99 / AU$38.36, and I'm shocked to see that it isn't getting more attention. While incredibly challenging and sometimes even downright frustrating, it's so refreshing and satisfying to overcome tough bosses and obstacles, to ultimately find secrets to help strengthen the protagonist, Joe Musashi, and defeat the Oboro Clan.

It's a magnificent achievement by the devs at Lizardcube, and I can't wait to see what's next in store.

God of War Ragnarok

If you love incredible narrative-driven action-adventure titles, and you haven't played God of War Ragnarok already, what exactly are you doing? It's quite literally one of my favorite games of all time, doubling down on everything great from the Game of the Year award-winning God of War (2018), and it provides an exceptional end to the Norse saga.

It's now available for $47.99 / £39.99 / AU$75.96, and while I think the discount should be a little steeper considering the game's 2024 PC release, I still believe it's worth every cent. Since I've played the title on both my PS5 and PC (combined total of 158 hours), I've not been able to keep my hands off it since the initial 2022 release.

The addition of the roguelite Valhalla DLC adds an extra level of replay value that's already present thanks to the title's New Game Plus mode. You don't want to miss it.

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red has been at work for literally half a decade on Cyberpunk 2077, refining the game into the critically acclaimed and beloved title it is today, with numerous updates still being released to this day. I've never fully watched any of the Blade Runner movies, but I've seen enough to realize that if you wanted a video game equivalent in terms of setting and atmosphere, then Cyberpunk 2077 is your answer.

For the Ultimate Edition, which I would recommend since it comes with the Phantom Liberty DLC, it's available for $38.62 / £32.18 / AU$57.90, and it's a title I find myself frequently returning to for different playthroughs that are made even better with surprise updates from the dev team and community mods.

And surprisingly, it runs well on a wide range of handhelds, including the Steam Deck, with reasonable graphics setting adjustments, so nobody is left out with this one.