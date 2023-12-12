God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla releases today: here's what you need to know

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla releases today (December 12), but before you adventure into this new story, the game directors have a couple of need-to-know tips.

This free DLC for God of War Ragnarok was first announced in a short trailer at The Game Awards, and as if by magic, we're already on its release date. However, before you jump in, these are a few things that you should know, and the game directors Bruno Velazquez and Mihir Sheth spelled them out in a short YouTube video.

"Valhalla is a location that we never got to explore in Ragnarok," Velazquez explains. "In true Santa Monica Studio fashion, we had a lot of fun creating a new take on Vahalla for you to explore."

According to Sheth, Vahalla is set to be an "unraveling adventure" that will "reframe God of War." No one run will be the same, with players never knowing what will happen next. "We are excited for you to play this new spin on God of War," Sheth says.

This ever-changing landscape will encourage players to try new builds and skills. "You'll battle against combinations of enemies you haven't faced before and maybe a few new surprises," Sheth admits. Fans will have to be decisive in their choice of which weapon to take, perks to use, and runic attacks to master. Each one will be useful at some point; you just won't know when. However, after a few runs, here's hoping you start to notice patterns and solutions.

This free DLC will also carry straight on from the ending of God of War Ragnarok, so if you want to experience the story more linearly, now is the best time to give the old adventure game another spin. Kratos will now face off against new trials which "will challenge his abilities and resolve," according to Sheth.

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is free to download for any players who already have God of War Ragnarok on the PS5 or PS4.

For more fantastic titles check out the best PS5 games and the best story games which are available to play right now.