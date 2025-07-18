A string of code in Samsung beta software mentions the Galaxy Z Trifold's codename

It also mentions the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Code or no code, we'd be surprised if this chipset wasn't used

Samsung’s first tri-fold phone is likely to land soon, with recent leaks suggesting that it could launch sometime in October with the name Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold, and now we have a good idea of what chipset might be powering it too.

In a new internal beta of One UI 8 (which is the interface Samsung uses on its Android phones), Android Authority has spotted a string of code that includes ‘siop_q7mq_sm8750.’ That might look meaningless, but reportedly ‘q7mq’ is a codename that has previously been linked to the Galaxy Z Trifold, while ‘sm8750’ is the model number of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

So putting that together, it certainly looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite delivers powerful performance (Image credit: Qualcomm)

The obvious choice

This though, isn’t surprising at all – in fact it would be surprising if that chipset wasn’t used. After all, this is the top chipset currently available to Android phones, and it’s also used by the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

So while it’s not impossible that the Galaxy Z Trifold could use something else, such as perhaps the Samsung-made Exynos 2500 used in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, it would seem an odd choice for what’s sure to be the company’s priciest phone to use anything other than the best available chipset.

Still, it’s always possible that Samsung could have chosen to keep the cost down by using something else, so it’s still somewhat reassuring to see the Snapdragon 8 Elite mentioned here – even if that does mean this tri-fold phone will probably be exceptionally expensive.

The mention of the Snapdragon 8 Elite also further suggests we’ll see the phone soon, as from late 2025 we’ll probably start seeing the first phones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 – so if Samsung wasn’t launching the Galaxy Z Trifold in the next few months, the company would probably opt for the next generation of this chipset.

But while this code string is compelling evidence, we still can’t be totally sure that the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be used.

We’ll perhaps find out in October – but reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold might initially only be available in China and South Korea, so you may not be able to buy it anyway. If it’s a hit though, we’d expect there will be a more widely available successor.