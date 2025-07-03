The Galaxy tri-fold could go on sale by the end of 2025

A new report tips a 10-inch screen and a Snapdragon processor

We can expect a high price and limited availability

We've been patiently waiting for the Samsung tri-fold phone to launch since it was briefly teased back in January, but a new report suggests the waiting isn't over yet – while also hinting at some of the key specs of the foldable.

This information comes from South Korean outlet The Bell (via well-known tipster @Jukanlosreve), and perhaps the most interesting detail here is that mass production of the device will begin in September. That means it should be available to buy sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025 (October, November, or December).

The report matches up with what we've previously heard about the tri-fold arriving later than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 – which have a single fold to split the main display into two panels. These foldables should be unveiled at the next Unpacked event on Wednesday, July 9, and go on sale shortly after.

From this latest report, it sounds as though Samsung may announce some details of the Galaxy tri-fold at the July 9 event, even if it won't be on sale for a while. Previous rumors have suggested it could be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold.

It's going to cost you

The Huawei Mate XT is already in the wild (Image credit: Huawei)

The article from The Bell goes on to say that Samsung is only manufacturing a relatively small number of these tri-fold phones – it's apparently more of a tech demonstration showcase than a handset that's expected to shift a significant number of units.

There's also a mention of a high price for the tri-fold, which is to be expected given the technical complexity here. That will affect sales too, and earlier rumors pointed to an asking price of $3,000-$3,500 (about £2,195-£2,560 or AU$4,560-AU$5,320), as well as suggesting that the Galaxy G Fold is only going on sale in South Korea and China.

We've previously seen the Huawei Mate XT tri-fold go on sale for around the price of four PS5 Pros, so it's no surprise that Samsung's equivalent is going to cost a significant amount of cash. The Huawei model is currently only available in a limited number of Asian countries, which is perhaps another indicator of what Samsung might do.

We should get a few more official details next Wednesday, and of course we'll be covering the launch live. The Bell says the Samsung tri-fold will feature a 10-inch screen and run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, matching up with previous leaks.