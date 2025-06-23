Is the Galaxy Z Fold or Flip ready to be an Ultra? Samsung just set July 9 as it's next Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung just set the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked

The teaser says 'Ultra Unfolds' on July 9

We're expecting the next Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, as well as a new Galaxy Watch

After numerous hints from Samsung and many rumors about the next Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Watches, you can now officially mark your calendars for July 9, 2025.

Samsung has set the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, and judging from the official event invitation and videos shared, we’re expecting at least two devices. One that resembles a standard candybar smartphone – though I’d bet it’ll be the Galaxy Z Flip 7 – and one that unfolds into something larger, likely the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Galaxy Unpacked festivities will kick off at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST on July 9, 2025, and the event will be live-streamed. TechRadar will be on the scene in Brooklyn, New York, reporting live, so we’ll be breaking down err Unpacking everything that Samsung unveils.

This is a return to New York for Samsung’s foldable-focused Galaxy Unpacked. The devices were unveiled in Paris in 2024 and Seoul in 2023.

Samsung’s last few mid-year Galaxy Unpacked events have been all about foldables and wearables, and the shared invitation photos and videos really lean into this. The animated videos play a jazzy version of Samsung’s classic ringtone, and the main visual is a thin horizontal line that expands into two devices.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The device on top is a long rectangle, likely the Galaxy Z Flip 7 but possibly just the front of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but the bottom is a device that’s starting to unfold, revealing two sides. The bottom most resembles the Fold, which opens like a book into a larger-screen tablet.

Not to read too much into the event invite, but Samsung is using various shades of blue, as well as pops of bright white, which might mean we get a lovely shade of blue for the new Flip and Fold. After all, we saw a similar hint before Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup launched.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Further, in typical Samsung fashion, you can already pre-reserve ‘the latest Galaxy device’ and score a $50 credit. As with past promotions, you won’t need to commit to purchasing a device; you’re simply registering interest. That said, if you’re already interested in a new Flip or Fold, it’s worth signing up to score the $50 Samsung Credit.

Samsung Reserve the Next Galaxy: at Samsung Now that Samsung has confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked for July 9, 2025, you can now pre-reserve the next Galaxy and score a $50 credit. As with previous Unpacked events, the entire offer is non-committal and doesn't cost anything – you'll fill out your name, email, and if you want a phone number to register your interest and unlock a $50 credit to Samsung. Additionally, Samsung says you'll unlock up to $1,150 additional savings, which is likely when trading in a device if you opt to preorder one of the new devices.

What to expect at Samsung’s July 9 Galaxy Unpacked

(Image credit: Samsung)

In several blog posts preceding these invites, Samsung has been teasing that its next devices will be “the next chapter of Ultra,” which leads us to believe that either the Galaxy Z Fold or Galaxy Z Flip (or both?!) will add “Ultra” to their names. Another theory is a new tri-folding device carrying the Ultra designation.

The animated version of the invite ends with 'Ultra Unfolds.' My money is on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, but Samsung has already confirmed that an Ultra designation is coming to its foldable phones.

Both the Flip and Fold will now be in the seventh generation, and we’re expecting some pretty iterative but meaningful upgrades for both. Recent reports suggest a significant upgrade for what will likely be the star of the show, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Much like the Galaxy S25 Edge, it’s expected to be even thinner when unfolded, and it will boast a larger internal screen, reportedly spanning 8 inches.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s also rumored to take a page from the Galaxy S25 Ultra and adopt an impressive 200-megapixel main sensor camera, which should significantly enhance the photography and videography capabilities of Samsung’s flagship foldable.

Of course, it should also get a speed upgrade thanks to new silicon inside and Samsung One UI 8, as well as more AI features. Expect the latter to arrive in the form of Galaxy AI, as well as through Samsung’s partnership with Google.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

With the Galaxy Z Flip 7, rumors suggest no major changes to the cameras – a less-than-stellar development, to be sure – but Samsung could roll out new software to make better use of the 50-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras that we tested on the Flip 6.

In terms of what’s changing, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will reportedly be a bit larger, with a 6.8-inch internal display, but the real story is on the front.

Potentially matching Motorola’s latest Razr flip phone, Samsung might stretch the cover display to a full 4 inches on the Flip 7 - up from 3.5 inches on the Flip 6. That, paired with the new One UI 8 user interface and more AI features, might make that cover display a lot more usable and attractive.

Samsung's next two foldables will likely be the stars of the July 9 Unpacked, but considering the tech giant loves teasing upcoming devices, we wouldn’t be shocked if we get a look at a rumored tri-fold device. That would be pretty stellar.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung didn't just use its last July 2024 Unpacked event to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. We also got the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra, (oh, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro), so it’s likely we’ll see some new wearables next month. However, if you’re expecting the Galaxy Ring 2 or Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, don’t hold your breath for a release this time around.

The Galaxy Watch 8 could be getting a screen upgrade and some new health features, but one surprise might be the return of the Galaxy Watch Classic with a movable bezel around the screen – a possible prototype of this device popped up on eBay not too long ago.

Either way, whether you’re excited about a new Flip or a Fold, an Ultra or a wearable, Samsung is set to unveil something that will make you curious on July 9.

TechRadar will be the place to be for our live reporting and analysis, but we’ll also make it easy for you to watch the event unfold. It’ll be the third Galaxy Unpacked of 2025, and hopefully an exciting one.