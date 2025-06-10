This could be the biggest Galaxy Watch 8 leak yet – it just went up for sale on eBay

Surprise! The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic just turned up on eBay

The listing seems to confirm the new 'squircle' design

We're expecting the watch to be officially launched in July

We see our fair share of leaks and rumors here at TechRadar, but some are more unusual than others: like, for example, the appearance of the as-yet-unannounced Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, which just went up for sale on eBay.

As spotted by GSMArena, the eBay listing calls this an "unreleased" Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, with the model number SM-L505U. Its size is listed as 46mm, there's 64GB of storage on board, and you get integrated LTE connectivity.

Besides the specs, the listing images seem to confirm that the smartwatch has a 'squircle' design similar to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. This mashing up of a circle and square had been previously rumored.

The seller doesn't mention in the item description how they came by the watch, but does confirm that the physical, rotating bezel is back – something that was included on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in 2023 but missing from last year's models.

It doesn't work... yet

The eBay listing is attracting a lot of attention

While the current owner of this Galaxy Watch 8 hasn't been able to actually get it working, this may be because the device hasn't actually been launched yet – so the Galaxy Watch app may be confused about what exactly it is.

Of course, we can't be sure that this device is actually what it's claimed to be, but it's not inconceivable that a Galaxy Watch 8 may have leaked out early. The device is expected to be unveiled in July, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7.

If you can't wait that long, at the time of writing there are four days left to go on the auction, and the current highest bid stands at $570 (about £425 / AU$875). For comparison, the Galaxy Watch 7 starting price at launch was $299 / £289 / AU$549.

If Samsung follows its 2023 approach again we'll get a Galaxy Watch 8 and a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic next month, which is what the rumors have been pointing to. That means, though, that we'll likely have to wait until next year for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.