Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 leak teases massive design change, and it looks just like an Apple Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 appears to have leaked in full

It looks like Samsung could be ditching its iconic circle for a design closer to the Apple Watch

Both the 8 and the 8 Classic are depicted with a 'squircle' body

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 appears to have leaked in full, revealing that the company could be set to introduce a massive design change.

The leak follows the emergence of the One UI 8 Watch update, which has revealed some big software changes coming to the Galaxy Watch, including Gemini AI.

As spotted by Android Authority, animation files for the new models buried in the code of the upcoming software launch reveal the design of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, with both seemingly having a 'squircle'-shaped body.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 design

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The best smartwatches on the market, notably the best Apple Watches, all feature a squircle design that lends itself more readily to a wearable user interface. In my experience, circular Wear OS devices tend to have poorly spaced, wasteful designs that never feel quite as effective as watchOS.

However, if these design leaks are accurate (these could also be placeholder images not reflective of the final design) – Samsung is adopting the square chassis of the Galaxy Watch Ultra while keeping the circular display of the Classic range, which is arguably the worst of both worlds.

The images clearly show a Galaxy Watch 8 and 8 Classic that look just like the Ultra and myriad Apple Watches, which would be a huge shakeup from the current design.

As the report notes, the Galaxy Watch 8 appears set to retain its two buttons, while the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic looks set to add the Ultra's Quick Button.

A firmware video also shared by AA clearly reveals a Galaxy Watch 8 with a squircle design. The report further notes that the files "don't appear to be placeholders," but doesn't rule out the possibility.

If these images are the real deal the Galaxy Watch 8 could mark the end of an era for Samsung, with the retirement of its iconic circular design leaving the Pixel Watch as the best Android smartwatch still embracing the circular chassis.

With the Galaxy Watch 8 expected to launch in July, we don't have long to wait before we find out.