Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 leak teases massive design change, and it looks just like an Apple Watch
Is that a squircle?
- The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 appears to have leaked in full
- It looks like Samsung could be ditching its iconic circle for a design closer to the Apple Watch
- Both the 8 and the 8 Classic are depicted with a 'squircle' body
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 appears to have leaked in full, revealing that the company could be set to introduce a massive design change.
The leak follows the emergence of the One UI 8 Watch update, which has revealed some big software changes coming to the Galaxy Watch, including Gemini AI.
As spotted by Android Authority, animation files for the new models buried in the code of the upcoming software launch reveal the design of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, with both seemingly having a 'squircle'-shaped body.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 design
The best smartwatches on the market, notably the best Apple Watches, all feature a squircle design that lends itself more readily to a wearable user interface. In my experience, circular Wear OS devices tend to have poorly spaced, wasteful designs that never feel quite as effective as watchOS.
However, if these design leaks are accurate (these could also be placeholder images not reflective of the final design) – Samsung is adopting the square chassis of the Galaxy Watch Ultra while keeping the circular display of the Classic range, which is arguably the worst of both worlds.
The images clearly show a Galaxy Watch 8 and 8 Classic that look just like the Ultra and myriad Apple Watches, which would be a huge shakeup from the current design.
As the report notes, the Galaxy Watch 8 appears set to retain its two buttons, while the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic looks set to add the Ultra's Quick Button.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
A firmware video also shared by AA clearly reveals a Galaxy Watch 8 with a squircle design. The report further notes that the files "don't appear to be placeholders," but doesn't rule out the possibility.
If these images are the real deal the Galaxy Watch 8 could mark the end of an era for Samsung, with the retirement of its iconic circular design leaving the Pixel Watch as the best Android smartwatch still embracing the circular chassis.
With the Galaxy Watch 8 expected to launch in July, we don't have long to wait before we find out.
You may also like
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.